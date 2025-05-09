Impresiv Health and Command Direct Announce Strategic Partnership to Deliver Compliance-Ready Correspondence Solutions

ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, May 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Impresiv Health is pleased to announce a new strategic partnership with Command Direct, a leading provider of compliance-ready correspondence solutions for health plans and third-party administrators (TPAs). Together, the organizations will offer clients a streamlined, reliable way to manage member communications in an increasingly complex regulatory environment.“We’ve seen a growing number of health plans struggle with underperforming correspondence solutions,” said Marcus Fontaine, President of Impresiv Health. “Partnering with Command Direct allows us to respond directly to that need by bringing a robust, compliant solution to our clients—one that’s built for efficiency, reliability, and peace of mind.”Command Direct’s technology enables timely, accurate delivery of critical member communications, including regulatory letters, benefit updates, and appeals & grievances correspondence—all within a fully compliant framework. With over three decades of experience in high-security data handling, print production, and delivery, the company is trusted by organizations that require precision and accountability at every step of the correspondence process.“At Command Direct, we recognize that clear, accurate, and timely communications are vital to the success of health plans and the trust they build with their members,” said Gary Bolnick, CEO of Command Direct. “Through our partnership with Impresiv Health, we’re thrilled to bring our proven communication solutions to even more organizations eager to modernize, strengthen compliance, and elevate the member experience.”The Impresiv–Command Direct partnership offers health plans an opportunity to move beyond fragmented, outdated communication processes and into a fully managed, compliant correspondence solution—supported by Impresiv Health’s operational consulting and implementation expertise.About Impresiv HealthImpresiv Health is a healthcare consulting partner specializing in clinical and operations management, enterprise project management, and software consulting. Our team works alongside health plans to deliver strategic guidance, optimize workflows, and implement solutions that reduce costs and improve outcomes.Contact: Cortney Galster | Cgalster@impresivhealth.comAbout Command DirectCommand Direct is a compliance-driven communication partner, offering health plans and TPAs secure, reliable correspondence solutions that meet regulatory and operational standards. From data handling and print production to digital delivery and reporting, Command Direct ensures that every member communication is delivered accurately, efficiently, and on time.Contact: Gary Bolnick | info@commanddirect.comSOURCE: Impresiv Health

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.