AMENDED Board Meeting Agenda

June 10, 2025
Time: 10:00 A.M.

Location:
Parole Board Hearing Room 
2 M. L. King, Jr. Drive S.E.
5th Floor, East Tower
Atlanta, Georgia 30334

I. Call to Order

II. Welcome/Remarks - Chairman David Herring

III. Approval of Agenda

IV.  Adoption of Minutes from April 1, 2025, Board Meeting

V. Old Business

None

VI. New Business

A. Election of Parole Board Chair and Vice-Chair for FY 2026

B. Proposed Changes to Board Policies - Thomas Green, Director of Training 

C. Director’s Report - Christopher Barnett, Executive Director of Parole 

VII. Adjournment