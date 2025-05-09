AMENDED Board Meeting Agenda June 10, 2025

Time: 10:00 A.M. Location:

Parole Board Hearing Room

2 M. L. King, Jr. Drive S.E.

5th Floor, East Tower

Atlanta, Georgia 30334 I. Call to Order II. Welcome/Remarks - Chairman David Herring III. Approval of Agenda IV. Adoption of Minutes from April 1, 2025, Board Meeting V. Old Business None VI. New Business A. Election of Parole Board Chair and Vice-Chair for FY 2026 B. Proposed Changes to Board Policies - Thomas Green, Director of Training C. Director’s Report - Christopher Barnett, Executive Director of Parole VII. Adjournment

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.