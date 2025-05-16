ATLANTA - Beginning this weekend, Atlanta, Georgia, is hosting the Association of Paroling Authorities International (APAI) 2025 Annual Training Conference.

Parole practitioners from the United States and International countries will be in Atlanta for the conference Sunday, May 18 to Wednesday, May 21, 2025.

In addition to paroling authorities from the U.S., International countries, and regions the APAI represents include Africa, Canada, Europe, and New Zealand.

This year’s conference theme is “From Evidence to Action: Innovations in Parole.”

The Georgia Board of Pardons and Paroles is the conference host committee.

“Our staff have been working diligently with APAI’s leadership for more than a year to ensure participants find this conference to be an unforgettable experience,” says Georgia Parole Board Chairman David Herring.

“I have attended these conferences and APAI puts together thought-provoking sessions for attendees,” he added.

Executive Director of the Parole Board Chris Barnett serves as APAI Secretary.

“This training event will reinforce that the APAI is a premier training organization allowing paroling authorities globally to interact and learn from each other to facilitate enhanced public safety,” states Barnett.

Sessions will provide information on enforcing justice and providing second chances, medical and compassionate releases, and adopting evidence-based practices among the many others.

Georgia Parole Board Member Joyette Holmes will be a panelist for the opening session on Monday. The session is titled, “Sharing Considerations Across the Globe.”

“Georgia’s Unique Approach to Serving Crime Victims Post-Conviction” is another highlight as the Georgia Office of Victim Services presents many of its effective support programs.

For more information contact [email protected].