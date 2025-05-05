The Agenda for the June 10, 2025 Board Meeting is Published
Board Meeting Agenda
June 10, 2025
Time: 10:00 A.M.
Location:
Parole Board Hearing Room
2 M. L. King, Jr. Drive S.E.
5th Floor, East Tower
Atlanta, Georgia 30334
I. Call to Order
II. Welcome/Remarks - Chairman David Herring
III. Approval of Agenda
IV. Adoption of Minutes from April 1, 2025, Board Meeting
V. Old Business
None
VI. New Business
A. Election of Parole Board Chair and Vice-Chair for FY 2026
B. Proposed Changes to Board Policies - Thomas Green, Director of Training
C. Director’s Report - Christopher Barnett, Executive Director of Parole
VII. Public Comment - (Note: Only comments regarding matters presented to the Board
during this meeting are allowed at this time. Comments on a specific offender can be
made by contacting our call center at 404.656.4661.)
VIII. Adjournment
