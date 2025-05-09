Mindvalley announces Gwyneth Paltrow as keynote speaker at the Mindvalley Manifesting Summit in Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, CA, UNITED STATES, May 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- the world's most powerful life transformation platform with a global community of changemakers today announced that academy award winning Actress, entrepreneur, and founder of GOOP Gwyneth Paltrow, alongside a New York Times best-selling author, researcher, lecturer, and corporate consultant, Dr Joe Dispenza ,will give keynote addresses at the upcoming Mindvalley Manifesting Summit , taking place May 17-18 at LA Center Studios in Los Angeles.In honor of Mental Health Awareness Month, and in response to the city’s recent collective challenges from devastating wildfires to rising emotional stress. Mindvalley has partnered with Steadfast LA , a local nonprofit dedicated to accelerating the rebuilding of Los Angeles by cutting through bureaucracy, mobilizing the expertise of the private-sector, and delivering real solutions with urgency and efficiency.Through this partnership, the Summit aims not only to uplift its attendees but also to give back to the community that has endured so much.“With everything Los Angeles has endured, this year’s Summit is more than a gathering it’s a call to action to raise the city’s energy and support its people,” said Vishen Lakhiani, founder and CEO of Mindvalley. “This is our moment to come together, lift one another, and show that healing is possible individually and collectively.With more than 15,000 participants expected to attend in-person and virtually, the Mindvalley Manifesting Summit will be a two-day immersive experience designed to explore and expand the power of human potential through intentional living, mindset mastery, and the science of manifestation. The Summit will be headlined by Mindvalley Founder and CEO Vishen Lakhiani alongside a curated group of global thought leaders, wellness experts, and transformational speakers for a weekend centered on personal growth, consciousness, and community.On Saturday, April 17, Gwyneth Paltrow will join Vishen Lakhiani for a fireside chat on how she manifests with purpose, power, and grace. The day will culminate with a VIP Gala, bringing together speakers and guests for an evening of networking, connecting and celebrating. On Sunday, April 18, Dr. Joe Dispenza will join Lakhiani for an in-depth conversation about manifesting through science.“Manifesting isn’t about wishful thinking or blind positivity; it’s a skill you can master. At the Manifesting summit 2025, we’re giving you the science, strategies and energetic tools to reprogram your mind, overcome hidden blocks, and accelerate your biggest goals. Whether you’re scaling a business, building a dream career, or creating personal breakthroughs. You’ll learn the exact frameworks that top entrepreneurs, leaders, and changemakers use to bend reality,” said founder and CEO of Mindvalley, Vishen Lakhiani.“I am grateful to be working alongside some of the world’s most transformational teachers to give our audience the tools to reach true manifestation and to do it faster than they ever thought possible.”Along with Lakhiani, speakers include globally celebrated manifestation coach and entrepreneur Regan Hillyer; entrepreneur, investor, mentor and author of Business Hack John Lee; intuitive guide, spiritual teacher, and New York Times bestselling author Sonia Choquette; Ph.D. in Mind-Body Healing and author of bestsellers like Eastern Body, Western Mind Anodea Judith; and self-development coach, speaker, and bestselling author of Manifest Roxie Nafousi. Mindvalley has previously hosted virtual events, live events and summits in Amsterdam, Dubai, Estonia, Miami and more with speakers such as Jay Shetty, Steven Bartlett, Marissa Peer, Dr. Shefali, Dr. Sara Al Madani, Lisa Nichols, Katherine Woodward Thomas, Neal Donald Walsch, and Juan Pablo Barahona.To register and purchase tickets, please visit mindvalley.com/summit/manifesting.For press interested in attending the summit, please email:Team@meganpormer.com###ABOUT MINDVALLEYMindvalley is the world's premier transformation platform, committed to empowering individuals to unlock their greatest potential. The platform's mission encompasses a broad spectrum of personal growth areas, including longevity, wellness, peak performance, and spirituality. By offering innovative and cutting-edge programs designed by the world's leading experts, Mindvalley fosters a more conscious and connected global community. Mindvalley's pioneering learning platform, "Quest," redefines education by integrating advanced technology, captivating storytelling, exceptional educators, and dynamic community engagement, resulting in five times better outcomes in human transformation. With a presence in over 195 countries and a thriving community of 25 million passionate learners, Mindvalley is at the forefront of personal development, with impact amplified through diverse channels, including Mindvalley Talks, Instagram, Facebook, and YouTube.

