Improve your outdoor resourcefulness with Intro to Knot Tying program May 23 at Caldwell Wildlife Area

WASHINGTON, Mo.—Often, being resourceful is the key to success in outdoor pursuits. One never knows when they might need to create something out of nothing for comfort or survival. The key to conquering such obstacles might just be some rope or cord, and a bit of knowledge.

The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) wants to help prepare outdoor adventurers for any potential challenge. MDC will hold an Introduction to Knot Tying program Friday, May 23 from 10 – 11:30 a.m. at Caldwell Memorial Wildlife Area in Franklin County. The program will teach helpful—potentially even essential—skills.

This course is designed to demonstrate how to tie the 10 most basic knots useful in the outdoors. MDC staff will explain and demonstrate what each knot is used for. Participants have an opportunity for some hands on practice by trying each knot out for themselves. Whether for camping or floating, hiking or hunting, learning how to create knots and use them is important for all outdoor adventurers.

Introduction to Knot Tying is a free program open to ages 15 and up. Online preregistration at http://short.mdc.mo.gov/4Cz is required to attend.

To reach Caldwell Memorial Wildlife Area from Washington, take Highway 47 south 1.50 miles, then Bieker Road south 2 miles.

This program is one of several in a new MDC Outdoor Skills series. These free classes are for anyone seeking to connect more to nature or hone their outdoor skills. Upcoming programs include:

Outdoor Cooking at Rockwoods Reservation, May 7

Discover Nature Fishing 1 at Shaw Nature Reserve, May 9

Tree ID + Guided Hike at Caldwell Memorial Wildlife Area, May 13

Knot Tying, at Caldwell Memorial Wildlife Area, May 23

Primitive Camping 101 at Caldwell Memorial Wildlife Area, May 23

Archery at Rockwoods Reservation, June 10

Atlatl at Rockwoods Reservation, June 10

To learn more about these programs or to register, find them at http://short.mdc.mo.gov/4sg.