Join MDC, Roubidoux Fly Fishers Association for bluegill fishing May 24 in Rolla

ROLLA, Mo. – The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) and Roubidoux Fly Fishers Association are inviting you to a free fly tying and fishing program focused on catching pond bluegill from 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on May 24 at Bray Conservation Area in Rolla.

Advance registration is required and can be completed online at https://mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/207413. Space is limited to 15 participants.

“The program will consist of tying two types of flies, learning how to properly use a fly rod, followed by some catch-and-release fishing,” said MDC Conservation Educator Dwight Warnke.

Instruction and equipment will be provided, but you may bring your own fly-tying equipment.

This workshop will be held at Marguerite Bray CA, near Rolla. Participants 16 and older must possess a valid Missouri fishing permit. All participants must be 12 years or older (parent must register and accompany any registered participant ages 12-15).

Learn more about where to fish, when, and how, online at https://mdc.mo.gov/fishing.

Find more free programs near you online at mdc.mo.gov/events.