Deputy Minister Nomalungelo Gina: 17th e-learning Africa Ministerial Roundtable

South Africa does not have a national policy on eLearning, however, there are several policies and initiatives to promote digital education, and chief amongst these are:

The White Paper on e-Education (2004). This policy was one of the earliest government efforts to promote e-learning in South Africa. It aimed to equip schools with ICT infrastructure, improve digital literacy among teachers and learners, and integrate e-learning into the curriculum. However, implementation has been slow due to, amongst other things, infrastructural challenges and the high cost of data, which remains a major obstacle to e-learning in South Africa. But government has several initiatives to mitigate:

SA Connect Project is a DCDT-led government initiative aimed at connecting public schools and other government sites to the internet.

ICASA regulates the zero-rating of public benefit-related websites, which means users don't pay for accessing certain websites through their mobile data. It is a policy aimed at increasing access to online information and resources, particularly for those who may not be able to afford data costs.

The South African government introduced (2012) the National Digital and Future Skills Strategy to develop digital competencies among citizens. The strategy supports eLearning by promoting digital literacy, online safety, and the use of educational technology to enhance learning outcomes.

Data is central to the functioning of eLearning platforms. Other underlying technologies and infrastructure are crucial, such as cloud computing, large data storage infrastructure, AI and machine learning, mixed reality and digital twins, and cybersecurity and blockchain. For sovereignty, the African continent needs to build its digital capabilities in the aforementioned areas.

DSTI has taken the initiative on this, and South Africa has identified five technical/natural science domains in which to build digital capabilities and these are: Artificial Intelligence/Robotics/Cybernetics; Mixed Reality/Digital Twin; Modelling and Simulation; Blockchain & Cybersecurity; and Internet-of-Things/Cloud to Edge Computing/Networking. The research is focused on building the capabilities and less on application development.

We recognize the use of “emerging technologies” such as Blockchain in the education space. Blockchain technology is increasingly being adopted in the education sector for various innovative data-enabled applications, which include academic credentials verification by creating records like academic transcripts and credentials on a blockchain.

The DSTI is supporting the South African National Blockchain Alliance (SANBA), which is a decentralized, collaborative network connecting key players across sectors in South Africa. SANBA has supported a number of Proof of Concepts in the use of blockchain in the logistics, supply chain management (agriculture), micro-credentials (education) etc.

Case studies from South Africa that highlight the power of data in education

Several case studies highlight the power of data in education. One of them, the Data-Driven Districts (DDD) Programme was launched in 2012 through a partnership between the Department of Basic Education and the Michael & Susan Dell Foundation. The DDD Programme aims to improve pupil performance by increasing the quality, availability, and usage of education data. The implementation involves collecting school-level data from the South African School Administration and Management System (SA-SAMS) and visualizes it on the DDD dashboard, a web-based reporting and analysis tool. The DDD dashboard provides real-time attendance, assessment, and progress data for over 22,000 schools, helping education officials make informed intervention decisions[1]. The Department of Basic Education has enhanced the DDD dashboard to include more detailed analytics and reporting features, making it easier for educators and administrators to make informed decisions.

National initiatives to build capacity for technology research: DSTI-funded Foundational Digital Capabilities Research Platform

Recognising the centrality of data in the digital economy, one of the programmes funded through the Foundational Digital Capability Research (FDCR) Platform is the Centre for Artificial Intelligence Research (CAIR), which is a distributed South African research network with 10 established and 2 emerging research groups across 9 public universities.

CAIR conducts foundational, directed, and applied research into various aspects of AI through its 10 established research groups: Adaptive and Cognitive Systems, AI and Cybersecurity, AI for Development, Applications of Machine Learning, Computational Logic, Ethics of AI, Foundations of Machine Learning, Knowledge Representation and Reasoning, Probabilistic Modelling, Swarm Intelligence and Speech Technologies.

National Policy on Data and Cloud

South Africa has the National Policy on Data and Cloud, which is a framework aimed at efficiently managing and utilising data through cloud computing technologies. Its key principles include:

Accelerating the rollout of digital infrastructure to ensure fast, secure, and reliable broadband connectivity.

Ensuring data privacy and security.

Promoting open data and data interoperability.

Adopting a cloud-first approach.

Capacity building and skills development to encourage the adoption of cloud technologies and data management practices across all sectors.

Global trade enabled by data

There is a recognition that data-sharing across different jurisdictions can be beneficial to country economies. South Africa is part of collaborative economic developmental initiatives like the African Continental Free Trade Area (ACfTA) [NB: The AfCFTA and its Digital Trade Protocol aim to boost intra-African trade, particularly in digital goods and services. This is achieved by establishing a unified regulatory framework for digital trade, reducing barriers, and promoting interoperability between digital systems across the continent]

South African Policy, Legislative and Regulatory Landscape

South Africa has several legislation, policies, and regulations that concern data and related matters. Two amongst these are the following:

The National Cybersecurity Policy Framework was developed, acknowledging the cyber threats that could undermine national security and economic stability.

In parallel, the Protection of Personal Information Act of 2013 (Act No. 4 of 2013) (POPIA) was enacted to safeguard personal data in an increasingly digital world, ensuring that personal information is protected from exploitation and misuse.

Building Capabilities for Transmitting, Storing, and Processing Large Volumes of Research Data

The South African government funds the National Integrated Cyber Infrastructure System (NICIS), which is implemented by the Council for Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR), it:

Promotes scientific and industrial development through the provision of high-performance computing capability (CHPC),

Provides High-speed connectivity and advanced networking capacity (SANReN), and The Data Intensive Research Initiative of South Africa (DIRISA), which implements services that enable sound data management practices and support efficient data-driven scientific and engineering discoveries, e.g. The DSTI-funded National e-Science Postgraduate Teaching and Training Platform (NEPTTP) through Wits University.

Allow me to encourage support for the African Union Continental Artificial Intelligence Strategy and the Science, Technology and Innovation Strategy for Africa - STISA 2034 which was adopted by the African Union Heads of State Summit held in February 2025. South Africa is fully commitment to the implementation of both Strategies.

As you may be aware STISA 2034 and its draft implementation plan articulate strategic ways and means of harnessing and governing science, technology and innovation for Africa’s sustainable development. The Strategy is organized around five (5) sectoral priorities, one of them being ICT with a focus on frontier and emerging technologies, digital connectivity and skills. It is indeed our collective responsibility as Africans to ensure that the strategy is realized by allocating financial resources and other forms of support.

In conclusion, the Department of Science, Technology and Innovation of South Africa, is fully committed to support African leadership in science, technology and innovation and championing the Pan African agenda through multilateral platforms such as the eLearning Africa Annual conference and through bilateral platforms with African Union Member states.

Thank you.

#Servicedeliveryza