Upcoming webinar will offer reflections, celebrations for new and pre-service teachers

The next session for the Emerging Educators Academy webinar series is coming up on May 15 from 4-5 p.m. Pre-service teachers, new teachers with 1-3 years of service and teacher mentors are invited to attend the Reflections on Your Teaching Journey and Future Action webinar.

Facilitated by Iowa’s current Teacher of the Year Ann Mincks, this engaging webinar event will offer attendees the opportunity to reflect and celebrate their growth and change as an educator over the past year. Featured speakers for the event will include notable teachers from across the state, including 2014 Iowa Teacher of the Year finalist Kari Murray, 2017 Teacher of the Year Shelly Vroegh and 2018 Teacher of the Year Aileen Sullivan.

The webinar series was created as a follow up to the 10th Annual Emerging Educators Academy that was held in January. The interactive series provides practical strategies and resources to help new educators find balance and thrive in their teaching careers. Participants have explored time management techniques, self-care practices and tools for prioritizing tasks, which can help teachers foster positive and productive classroom environments.

Any new teacher or teacher mentor can attend the webinar on Zoom. Participants do not have to be attendees of the January Emerging Educators Academy event to join the webinar.

Questions regarding the upcoming Reflections on Your Teaching Journey and Future Action session or on the Emerging Educators Academy webinar series can be directed to 2024 Iowa Teacher of the Year Ann Mincks at ann.mincks@iowa.gov.

