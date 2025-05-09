YOUNG FILM ENTHUSIASTS SUMMER OPPORTUNITY

BELFAST, COUNTY ANTRIM, IRELAND, May 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Cinemagic has launched its annual call for young film enthusiasts to take on the role of ‘film consultants’ this July, to participate in workshops and film screenings to help programme a series of films for the annual Cinemagic Festival that takes place in October 2025, supported by The Department for Communities through Northern Ireland Screen. The film consultants’ scheme runs in Belfast’s Ulster Museum.Participants in the 2-day programme will work in groups of 8–11-year-olds, 12–14-year-olds and 15–17-year-olds along with the Cinemagic team to discuss festival planning and to help steer the choice of films for the autumn, as they watch and critique films from around the globe!If you are a budding film critic who would enjoy the opportunity to spend time with Cinemagic Film Festival, then this is a fantastic opportunity to meet likeminded young people who love watching and discussing films, deciding on some of the content for the largest film festival for young people in the UK and Ireland.Chris Shaw, Cinemagic Programmer said: “We are looking forward to welcoming young film fans to our annual young film consultants panel, which has been one of the longest running initiatives of the Cinemagic Festival since its inception. The film consultants will have the opportunity to watch and review international films guided by the Cinemagic team and there will be lots of opportunities for discussion and debate.”TICKET BOOKING Tickets are £10 per person and this covers the 2 day event as per age category. Upon booking, Cinemagic will email participants a consent form to complete ahead of the event. Young consultants will meet on the following dates and participants must be available for both dates.All Young Consultant days take place in the Ulster Museum from 10:30am – 3:00pm: CLICK AGE GROUPS TO BOOK TICKET8-11 age group: Wednesday 16th – Thursday 17th July 202512-14 age group: Tuesday 22nd – Wednesday 23rd July 202515-17 age group: Thursday 24th – Friday 25th July 2025Cinemagic Festival supporters: The Department for Communities through Northern Ireland Screen, Belfast City Council, Film Hub NI, part of the BFI Film Audience Network, awarding funds from National Lottery UK.Short Link for social media: Summer Opportunity for Young Film Enthusiasts https://tinyurl.com/2xxpbxxt ENDS://Press Information Claire Shaw, Cinemagic Press Officer, claire@cinemagic.org.uk 028 90 311 900

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.