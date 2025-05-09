Royalton Barracks / DUI Drug, Possession

VSP News Release-Incident





CASE#: 25B2002479

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Elisabeth Plympton

STATION: VSP Royalton

CONTACT#: 802-234-9933





DATE/TIME: 05/08/2025 @ approximately 2310 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: River St Ext Bethel





VIOLATION: DUI Drug

ACCUSED: Joshua Billings

AGE: 43

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Northfield, VT





VIOLATION: Possession Drug/Narcotic

ACCUSED: Jeffrey Morse

AGE: 38

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Barre City, VT









SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: At the above date and time, Troopers with the Vermont State Police - Royalton Barracks, conducted a traffic stop in the town of Bethel for observed motor vehicle violations. The operator was identified as Joshua Billings (43). One of the passengers was identified as Jeffrey Morse (38). Throughout investigation, Billings displayed signs of impairment. Ultimately, Billings was placed under arrest for suspicion of DUI - Drug. Morse was found to be in possession of illicit drugs. Both individuals were placed under arrest and transported to the Royalton State Police Barracks for processing. Both individuals were released on citation to answer to the above charges.









COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 07/08/2025 @ 0830 hours

COURT: Windsor County Criminal Court

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Billings - included. Morse - N/A

















*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.



