Royalton Barracks / DUI Drug, Possession

VSP News Release-Incident


STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE


NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 25B2002479

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Elisabeth Plympton                          

STATION: VSP Royalton                      

CONTACT#: 802-234-9933


DATE/TIME: 05/08/2025 @ approximately 2310 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: River St Ext Bethel


VIOLATION: DUI Drug

ACCUSED: Joshua Billings                                              

AGE: 43

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Northfield, VT


VIOLATION: Possession Drug/Narcotic

ACCUSED: Jeffrey Morse                                                

AGE: 38

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Barre City, VT



SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: At the above date and time, Troopers with the Vermont State Police - Royalton Barracks, conducted a traffic stop in the town of Bethel for observed motor vehicle violations. The operator was identified as Joshua Billings (43). One of the passengers was identified as Jeffrey Morse (38). Throughout investigation, Billings displayed signs of impairment. Ultimately, Billings was placed under arrest for suspicion of DUI - Drug. Morse was found to be in possession of illicit drugs. Both individuals were placed under arrest and transported to the Royalton State Police Barracks for processing. Both individuals were released on citation to answer to the above charges.



COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME:  07/08/2025 @ 0830 hours          

COURT: Windsor County Criminal Court

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A      

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Billings - included. Morse - N/A





*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.


Trooper Elisabeth Plympton

Vermont State Police

Royalton Barracks

2011 VT RT 107
Bethel, VT 05032
Tel: 802-234-9933


