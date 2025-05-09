Royalton Barracks / DUI Drug, Possession
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 25B2002479
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Elisabeth Plympton
STATION: VSP Royalton
CONTACT#: 802-234-9933
DATE/TIME: 05/08/2025 @ approximately 2310 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: River St Ext Bethel
VIOLATION: DUI Drug
ACCUSED: Joshua Billings
AGE: 43
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Northfield, VT
VIOLATION: Possession Drug/Narcotic
ACCUSED: Jeffrey Morse
AGE: 38
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Barre City, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: At the above date and time, Troopers with the Vermont State Police - Royalton Barracks, conducted a traffic stop in the town of Bethel for observed motor vehicle violations. The operator was identified as Joshua Billings (43). One of the passengers was identified as Jeffrey Morse (38). Throughout investigation, Billings displayed signs of impairment. Ultimately, Billings was placed under arrest for suspicion of DUI - Drug. Morse was found to be in possession of illicit drugs. Both individuals were placed under arrest and transported to the Royalton State Police Barracks for processing. Both individuals were released on citation to answer to the above charges.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 07/08/2025 @ 0830 hours
COURT: Windsor County Criminal Court
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: Billings - included. Morse - N/A
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Trooper Elisabeth Plympton
Vermont State Police
Royalton Barracks
2011 VT RT 107
Bethel, VT 05032
Tel: 802-234-9933
