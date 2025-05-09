Submit Release
Northeast Nebraska Adult Drug Court Celebrates Multiple Graduations

Over the past six months, the Northeast Nebraska Adult Drug Court has celebrated several graduations. The Honorable James G. Kube, a dedicated member of the Problem-Solving Courts since 2009, presided over the ceremonies. We proudly recognize and commend the achievements of these graduates.

These celebrations mark the completion of an intensive program of comprehensive drug treatment, close supervision, and full accountability for Drug Court graduates. Drug Court is a minimum 18-month program where participants learn the skills to live a successful life free from drugs an alcohol. 

Drug courts, also known as problem-solving courts, provide an alternative path through the criminal justice system for nonviolent drug-related offenders. Operating within the existing court framework, these specialized courts utilize a collaborative approach to combat recidivism and substance abuse. Their primary goals include reducing repeat offenses, addressing substance use disorders, enhancing public safety, and supporting successful rehabilitation.

For additional information, please contact:

Matthew McManigal, Northeast Nebraska Adult Drug Court Coordinator

Phone: 402-371-8568 ext. 233           Email: matthew.mcmanigal@nejudicial.gov

 

Photo 1: Judge Kube with graduate Arachelys (8/23/24)

Photo 2: Graduates Megan and Alexandra, with Judge Kube (9/6/24)

Photo 3: Judge Kube with graduate Mason (12/20/24)

Photo 4: Judge Kube with graduate Sarah (2/24/25)

Photo 5: Graduates Jonathan, Brent, and Kayla, with Judge Kube (4/4/25)

