D.C. Therapist Celebrates New Pope’s Call for Peace: 'Faith Is the Bedrock of Healing'

Pope’s emphasis on peace is a timely affirmation of what mental health professionals have long known: emotional and spiritual restoration go hand in hand.

Therapists and faith leaders alike must meet people where they are—this message of peace is a call to action for all of us.” — Christi Venable, SMILE Therapy Services

WASHINGTON DC, DC, UNITED STATES, May 9, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Licensed therapist and award-winning wellness strategist Christi Venable is applauding the appointment of Pope Leo XIV (Robert Prevost) and his first message calling the world toward peace and healing. The newly elected pontiff blessed the faithful crowd with these words "Peace be with all you." Pope Leo XIV spoke these words of hope from the balcony of St. Peter's Basilica on Thursday. .

Venable, founder of SMILE Therapy Services, says the Pope’s emphasis on peace is a timely affirmation of what mental health professionals have long known: emotional and spiritual restoration go hand in hand.

“Faith is the bedrock of healing,” said Venable. “In my work as a therapist, I see every day how spiritual grounding—regardless of denomination—helps people navigate grief, anxiety, and uncertainty. Having a Pope who understands both the American experience and Latin American communities brings a powerful new level of empathy to global leadership.”

At age 69, Pope Leo XIV is the first American-born Pope and the 267th occupant of the throne of St. Peter. Though born in the U.S., he is closely connected to Latin America through his years as a missionary and bishop in Peru—an experience Venable says gives him a deep understanding of multicultural perspectives and hardship.

With U.S. citizens facing economic instability, growing mental health concerns, and political division, Venable sees the Pope’s message as a rallying cry for inner and collective peace.

“This is a spiritual and emotional moment,” Venable added. “Therapists and faith leaders alike must meet people where they are—this message of peace is a call to action for all of us.”

