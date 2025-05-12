Business Reporter: Driving customer engagement and loyalty in the experience economy

How a digital wallet and an e-cash solution can drive growth in gaming and sports betting

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In an article published on Business Reporter, Bob Legters, Chief Product Officer at Paysafe talks about how a digital wallet and an e-cash solution can help maximise merchant revenues in gaming, sports betting and sweepstakes. The experience economy, where consumers seek excitement and entertainment, is centred on discretionary spending, which requires quick, hassle-free and secure transactions. Digital wallets and e-cash solutions are payment methods capable of offering these features while also giving users greater control over their discretionary spending.In the past few years, the popularity of digital wallets has been on the increase with 32% of global consumers reporting using digital wallets more frequently than they did a year ago, and 12% saying the same about e-cash. Offering these payment methods can have a positive impact on merchants’ bottom-line as well, as customers who find their preferred payment methods at the check-out will be less likely to abandon their carts and happier to engage with the merchant’s website. In high-risk sectors like gaming and betting, security and compliance are also top priorities.Skrill, a Paysafe digital wallet band and PaysafeCard, an e-cash payment solution offer not only effortless deposits, withdrawals and transactions but also security and data protection by implementing multi-layered security protocols, including identity verification, fraud prevention and regional regulatory compliance. PaysafeCard also provides additional privacy benefits by allowing consumers to make purchases without sharing bank account or credit card details. Merchants using Paysafe’s solutions report higher conversion rates and customer retention.To learn more about how payments can increase customer loyalty in gambling and betting , read the article About Business ReporterBusiness Reporter is an award-winning company producing supplements published in The Guardian and City AM, as well as content published on Business Reporter online hubs on Bloomberg.com, Independent.com, Business Insider Germany and Le Figaro, delivering news and analysis on issues affecting the international business community. It also hosts conferences, debates, breakfast meetings and exclusive summits.About PaysafePaysafe is a leading payments platform with an extensive track record of serving merchants and consumers in the global entertainment sectors. Its core purpose is to enable businesses and consumers to connect and transact seamlessly through industry-leading capabilities in payment processing, digital wallet and online cash solutions. Delivered through an integrated platform, Paysafe solutions are geared toward mobile-initiated transactions, real-time analytics and the convergence between brick-and-mortar and online payments.

