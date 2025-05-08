MPD Arrests Five Juveniles in Two Carjackings

The Metropolitan Police Department announces the arrest of five juvenile suspects who committed two armed carjacking within an hour Wednesday evening in Northeast.



On Wednesday, May 7, 2025, at approximately 9:10 p.m. the victim parked and exited their vehicle in the 2400 block of 4th Street, Northeast. The victim was approached by multiple suspects, and one suspect produced a gun and demanded the victim’s keys. The victim complied and the suspects fled in the victim’s vehicle, a 2013 white Toyota Camry. CCN: 25067554



At 10:10 p.m. a second victim was parking their vehicle in the 1400 block of Otis Street, Northeast. As the victim exited their vehicle they were approached by multiple suspects. One of the suspects produced a weapon and demanded the vehicle keys and the victim’s money. The victim complied. The suspects fled in the victim’s vehicle, a 2017 silver Honda Accord. CCN: 25067597



Fifth District officers canvassed for both carjacked vehicles and called for the assistance of MPD’s Helicopter, Falcon 1. Investigators from MPD’s Real Time Crime Center disseminated images of the carjacked vehicles to responding officers. A short time later, the carjacked vehicles were located in the 1200 block of 3rd Street, Northeast. All five suspects fled on foot and were apprehended by responding officers.



Two 16-year-old juvenile males both of Southeast, DC, two 15-year-old juvenile males, and a 14-year-old juvenile male of Northeast, DC were arrested and charged with two counts of Armed Carjacking (Gun).



Both vehicles were recovered, along with a black water gun that resembled a rifle and an imitation Glock handgun.



These cases remain under investigation. Anyone who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.

###