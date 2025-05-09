CTT urges mobile telecom operators to properly perform the 3G network shutdown

MACAU, May 9 - In coordination with the development of Macao’s telecommunications sector, the MSAR Government extended the 3G licences of Macao’s four mobile telecommunications operators for 2 years in 2022. Those licences will expire on 4 June 2025. This means Macao’s 3G mobile telecommunications network and services will cease upon the expiry of the licences. For proper preparation, Macao Post and Telecommunications Bureau (CTT) held multiple meetings with the operators, and urged them to establish plans to ensure the successful migration of 3G users to 4G or 5G service. The operators have stepped up their marketing efforts, publicized their 3G shutdown information on radio, dedicated webpage, and social media, as well as reminding users via SMS to check the standard of their handset or device.

CTT appeals to citizens and merchants who are still using 3G services to please contact their corresponding telecommunications operator as soon as possible, get to know the conditions for switching to 4G or 5G services, and select the service that best fits one’s own needs. Furthermore, citizens and merchants should also note whether their handset or terminal device supports the 4G or 5G standard. If voice communication is required, the related device also needs to support VoLTE functionality. If VoLTE is not supported, voice services cannot be used after 3G networks are shutdown. The operators have provided handset promotions to those in need, please contact the operators for inquiries. CTT will maintain continuous communication with the operators, to help users migrate successfully.