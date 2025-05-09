Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,435 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 402,791 in the last 365 days.

CTT urges mobile telecom operators to properly perform the 3G network shutdown

MACAU, May 9 - In coordination with the development of Macao’s telecommunications sector, the MSAR Government extended the 3G licences of Macao’s four mobile telecommunications operators for 2 years in 2022. Those licences will expire on 4 June 2025. This means Macao’s 3G mobile telecommunications network and services will cease upon the expiry of the licences. For proper preparation, Macao Post and Telecommunications Bureau (CTT) held multiple meetings with the operators, and urged them to establish plans to ensure the successful migration of 3G users to 4G or 5G service. The operators have stepped up their marketing efforts, publicized their 3G shutdown information on radio, dedicated webpage, and social media, as well as reminding users via SMS to check the standard of their handset or device.

CTT appeals to citizens and merchants who are still using 3G services to please contact their corresponding telecommunications operator as soon as possible, get to know the conditions for switching to 4G or 5G services, and select the service that best fits one’s own needs. Furthermore, citizens and merchants should also note whether their handset or terminal device supports the 4G or 5G standard. If voice communication is required, the related device also needs to support VoLTE functionality. If VoLTE is not supported, voice services cannot be used after 3G networks are shutdown. The operators have provided handset promotions to those in need, please contact the operators for inquiries. CTT will maintain continuous communication with the operators, to help users migrate successfully.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

CTT urges mobile telecom operators to properly perform the 3G network shutdown

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more