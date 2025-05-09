Media Advisory – Hawaiʻi Community Correctional Center To Host First Resource Fair For Incarcerated Men and Women
STATE OF HAWAIʻI
KA MOKU ʻĀINA O HAWAIʻI
JOSH GREEN, M.D.
GOVERNOR
KE KIAʻĀINA
DEPARTMENT OF CORRECTIONS AND REHABILITATION
KA ‘OIHANA HOʻOMALU KALAIMA A HOʻOPONOPONO OLA
TOMMY JOHNSON
DIRECTOR
KA LUNA HO‘OKELE
HAWAIʻI COMMUNITY CORRECTIONAL CENTER TO HOST FIRST RESOURCE FAIR FOR INCARCERATED MEN AND WOMEN
MEDIA ADVISORY
What: The Hawai’i Community Correctional Center is hosting its first reintegration resource fair for men and women housed at the Hale Nani Facility on Hawaiʻi island.
Several organizations will be available to provide information offering support services to inmates to help them transition back into the community.
Participating vendors include Goodwill Hawaiʻi, Kumukahi Health and Wellness, Going Home Hawaiʻi, Big Island Substance Abuse Council, Hawaiʻi County Vehicle Registration & Licensing, American Job Center Hawaiʻi, Hawaiʻi Community College of Hilo and Hope Services Hawaiʻi.
When: 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday, May 15, 2025
Where: Hale Nani Correctional Facility, 3900 Kanoelehua Ave., Hilo
Who:
- Director Tommy Johnson of the Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation
- DCR Deputy Director Sanna Muñoz of the Rehabilitation Services and Programs Division
- Hawaiʻi Community Correctional Center Warden Cramer Mahoe
- Hawaiʻi County Mayor Kimo Alameda
- Men and women housed at Hale Nani Correctional Facility
If your news organization plans to attend the event, please RSVP with the full names, dates of birth and Social Security numbers of the reporter and photographer to [email protected] by noon Monday, May 12, 2025.
RSVPs and background information are required and must be submitted by noon May 12, 2025, to conduct background checks and security clearances.
Those who do not RSVP and submit the required information will not be granted access to HCCC.
Thank you.
# # #
Media Contact:
Rosemarie Bernardo
Public Information Officer
Hawai‘i Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation
Office: 808-587-1358
Cell: 808-683-5507
Email: [email protected]
Website: https://dcr.hawaii.gov
