Media Advisory – Hawaiʻi Community Correctional Center To Host First Resource Fair For Incarcerated Men and Women

STATE OF HAWAIʻI

KA MOKU ʻĀINA O HAWAIʻI

JOSH GREEN, M.D.

GOVERNOR

KE KIAʻĀINA

DEPARTMENT OF CORRECTIONS AND REHABILITATION

KA ‘OIHANA HOʻOMALU KALAIMA A HOʻOPONOPONO OLA

TOMMY JOHNSON

DIRECTOR

KA LUNA HO‘OKELE

HAWAIʻI COMMUNITY CORRECTIONAL CENTER TO HOST FIRST RESOURCE FAIR FOR INCARCERATED MEN AND WOMEN

MEDIA ADVISORY

What: The Hawai’i Community Correctional Center is hosting its first reintegration resource fair for men and women housed at the Hale Nani Facility on Hawaiʻi island.

Several organizations will be available to provide information offering support services to inmates to help them transition back into the community.

Participating vendors include Goodwill Hawaiʻi, Kumukahi Health and Wellness, Going Home Hawaiʻi, Big Island Substance Abuse Council, Hawaiʻi County Vehicle Registration & Licensing, American Job Center Hawaiʻi, Hawaiʻi Community College of Hilo and Hope Services Hawaiʻi.

When: 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday, May 15, 2025

Where: Hale Nani Correctional Facility, 3900 Kanoelehua Ave., Hilo

Who:

Director Tommy Johnson of the Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation

DCR Deputy Director Sanna Muñoz of the Rehabilitation Services and Programs Division

Hawaiʻi Community Correctional Center Warden Cramer Mahoe

Hawaiʻi County Mayor Kimo Alameda

Men and women housed at Hale Nani Correctional Facility

If your news organization plans to attend the event, please RSVP with the full names, dates of birth and Social Security numbers of the reporter and photographer to [email protected] by noon Monday, May 12, 2025.

RSVPs and background information are required and must be submitted by noon May 12, 2025, to conduct background checks and security clearances.

Those who do not RSVP and submit the required information will not be granted access to HCCC.

Thank you.

# # #

Media Contact:

Rosemarie Bernardo

Public Information Officer

Hawai‘i Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation

Office: 808-587-1358

Cell: 808-683-5507

Email: [email protected]

Website: https://dcr.hawaii.gov