West Tennessee Construction May 7- May 14, 2025

There will be possible DAYTIME or NIGHTTIME lane closures at various locations in Region 4 to make repairs or new installs on an as needed basis at various locations throughout the 21 counties.

District 47

DISTRICT 47 CRACK SEALING

Various locations on various routes in CARROLL, DYER, HENRY, and OBION COUNTIES

SR3: There will be intermittent lane closures on SR 3, in Dyer County, beginning at LM 24.23 to LM 24.68 and in Obion County, beginning at LM 0.00 and ending at LM 15.35.

BENTON COUNTY

I-40 at Exit 126: The grading, drainage, and paving on I-40 at the US-641 (SR-69) interchange (Exit 126) will cause temporary lane closures throughout the project.

BENTON COUNTY

SR-69: The Resurfacing on SR69 from the Decatur County line to James Walker Road will cause temporary lane closures throughout the project.

CARROLL COUNTY

SR-76 (US-79): The grading, drainage, noise walls, signals and paving on U.S. 79 (S.R. 76) from near S.R. 77 to near Cutlip Lane will cause lane closures throughout the project.

Meadowbrook Lane: On September 16, 2024, Meadowbrook Lane was closed.

Big Buck Road: On November 11, 2024, Big Buck Rd. was closed.

A detour will be provided.

CARROLL COUNTY

SR-22: The intersection improvements on SR 22 and Clyde Road at the Huntingdon Industrial Park entrance will cause lane closures throughout the project.

SR-22: The intersection improvements on SR 22 and Lexington Street at the Huntingdon Industrial Park entrance serving Dynamix Casting Fluxes will cause lane closures throughout the project.

CARROLL COUNTY

SR-1: The Resurfacing on SR1 (US 70) from near Rutherford Fork Obion River to SR22 includes all directions of Huntingdon Square) will cause temporary nightly and daily lane closures throughout the project for milling and paving.

DYER COUNTY

SR-211: The bridge over the North Fork Forked Deer River (just south of Dyersburg) will have outside lane closures for inspection and evaluation beginning August 9, 2024.

GIBSON/CARROLL COUNTY

SR-76 (US-79): The grading, drainage, construction of a concrete box bridge, noise wall and paving on US 79 (SR 76) from west of Cades-Atwood Road in Gibson County to east of SR 77 in Carroll County will cause temporary lane closures throughout the project.

SR-76(US-79)/SR77- The new four-lane section is open and final work on the project will continue under traffic with intermittent lane closures. TDOT advises all motorists to exercise caution as they adjust to new traffic patterns.

HENRY COUNTY

SR-218: The Resurfacing on SR218 from SR77 to SR76 will cause temporary lane closures throughout the project.

OBION COUNTY

SR22: The Resurfacing on SR22 from SR5 to SR21 including bridge joint expansion joint repair will cause temporary lane closures throughout the project.

OBION COUNTY

SR22: A pipe replacement on SR-22 will require a lane closure at MM 17.28 close to Kirk Road on May 21.

OBION COUNTY

U.S. 51(SR3): The construction of turn lanes on U.S. 51 (S.R. 3) at Greenfield Drive/N. Morgan Street for State Industrial Access (SIA) support serving Williams Sausage HQ will cause an inside lane closure on U.S. 51(SR3) to thru traffic during construction. The cross-over at Greenfield Drive and N. Morgans Street will also be closed to thru traffic during construction. The Speed Limit is reduced from 50 mph to 40 mph on U.S. 51.

OBION COUNTY

U.S. 51(SR3), U.S. 45 (SR 5): Soil boring work will cause temporary lane closures on U.S 51 and U.S. 45 in South Fulton. This work will take place in the interchange of U.S. 51 and U.S. 45 and areas immediately adjacent to the interchange along these routes.

District 48

CHESTER COUNTY

SR100 between E. Main St. and Baker Rd.

Crews are replacing 2 bridges on SR100 between E. Main St. and Baker Rd. Please use caution throughout the area.

HARDIN COUNTY

SR128 over the Pickwick Dam: The bridge rehabilitation will cause temporary lane closures. One lane will remain open at all times. There is no lane width restriction at this time.

HAYWOOD COUNTY

SR180 Near Jeffries Rd. To Raymond Akin Rd. Closed to through traffic

SR180 is closed to through traffic for crews to repair the bridge over Lost Creek just north of Nutbush, TN due to damage caused by the recent multi-day flood event.

HAYWOOD COUNTY

SR222 from near proposed SR468 to near Camp Ground Rd.

The reconstruction and widening of SR222 from near proposed SR468 to near Camp Ground Rd. will cause traffic disruption daily. Please use caution through the area.

MADISON COUNTY

I-40 AT S.R. 138 (EXIT 68): The interchange improvements on I-40 at S.R. 138 (Exit 68), including grading, drainage, and paving, will cause temporary lane closures in both directions.

One lane will remain open at all times.

Restrictions: The speed limit is reduced from 70 MPH to 60 MPH on I-40.

Wednesday, May 7, through Wednesday, May 14, 7PM-6AM: There are no scheduled closures.

District 49

FAYETTE COUNTY

SR-222, including the I-40 interchange (Exit 42): Grading, drainage, signals, and paving on SR 222 from Hebron Drive to near Thorpe Drive, including the I-40 interchange (Exit 42), will cause temporary lane closures in both directions. One lane will remain open at all times.

Restrictions: The speed limit is reduced from 45 MPH to 40 MPH on SR 222.

Wednesday, May 7 through Friday, May 14: There are no scheduled closures.

FAYETTE COUNTY

SR-195 between SR- 76 and Airport Road is temporarily closed for repairs from a washout.

FAYETTE COUNTY

SR-76 from Lagrange Road to Kay Lane: The construction of SR 460 will have SR 76 reduced to one lane. Temporary traffic signals will be installed at Lagrange Road and Kay Lane. Kay Lane will be closed to through traffic during this phase of construction and will only be accessible from the southern end.

FAYETTE COUNTY

SR-196 from Poplar Acres Road to SR-193: There will be temporary lane closures on north and southbound SR 196 from Poplar Acres Road to SR 193 DAILY to perform crack sealing work.

FAYETTE COUNTY

SR-76 from Liberty Road to SR-193: There will be temporary lane closures on north and southbound SR 76 from Liberty Road to SR 193 DAILY to perform crack sealing work.

LAUDERDALE COUNTY

SR-88 from James C Moore Road to US-51 (SR-3): There will be temporary lane closures on east and westbound SR 88 from James C Moore Road to US 51 (SR 3) DAILY to perform crack sealing work.

LAUDERDALE COUNTY

SR-19 from Eastland Avenue to Springhill Road: There will be temporary lane closures on east and westbound SR 19 from Eastland Avenue to Springhill Road DAILY to perform crack sealing work.

SHELBY COUNTY

I-240 On/Off Ramps intersecting with Lamar Ave. and Madison Ave.:

Wednesday, May 7th through Wednesday, May 14th 7:00 p.m.-6:00 a.m.: There will be temporary lane and ramp closures for concrete work of ADA ramps. One lane to remain open at all times and detours for ramp closures provided as necessary.

SHELBY COUNTY

SR-57 (E. Poplar Avenue) from Fletcher Road to I-269 (SR-385): Wednesday, May 7th to Wednesday, May 28th: There will be intermittent temporary lane closures along Eastbound and Westbound SR-57 for roadway widening activities. Flaggers will be present for directing traffic. At least one lane will remain open at all times.

SHELBY COUNTY

SR-4 from South of Shelby Drive (L.M. 1.10) to the Raines/Perkins Road interchange (L.M. 3.50): The following routes will be affected due to roadway widening activities along SR-4.

Affected Routes:

· Lamar Avenue (SR-4): Speed limit reduced from 55 mph to 45 mph from South of Shelby Drive to the Raines/Perkins Road interchange.

· Shelby Drive (SR-175): Speed limit reduced from 45 mph to 35 mph at the intersection with Lamar Avenue (SR-4).

· Pleasant Run Road: Closed to thru traffic from Pleasant Hill Road. Pleasant Run Road is closed from Lamar Avenue (SR-4).

SHELBY COUNTY

SR-14 from Kerrville Rosemark Road to the Tipton County Line:

The widening on SR-14 (Austin Peay Hwy) from Kerrville-Rosemark to the Tipton County Line will cause shoulder closures and temporary lane closures in both directions. There will be intermittent lane closures daily on eastbound and westbound SR 14 to perform grading, drainage, and paving work. Tracy Rd, Mulberry Rd, and Gragg Rd. will be closed, and a detour put in place.

SHELBY COUNTY

SR-23 (Walnut Grove Rd.) from SR-57 (Poplar Ave.) To I-240.:

Nightly 7:00 p.m.- 6:00 a.m.: There will be nighttime lane closures along east and westbound Walnut Grove Rd. (SR-23) from Poplar Ave. (SR-57) to I-240 for pavement marking activities. One lane will remain open in both directions at all times.

Daily 9:00 a.m.- 3:00 p.m.: There will be daytime lane closures along east and westbound Walnut Grove Rd. (SR-23) from Poplar Ave. (SR-57) to I-240 for pavement marking activities. One lane will remain open in both directions at all times.

SHELBY COUNTY

SR1 (US Hwy 70) From Lamb Rd to Milton Wilson Road

Daily 7:00 a.m.- 7:00 p.m.: There will be daytime lane closures along east and westbound Summer Avenue (SR-1) from west of Lamb Road to near the Fayette County Line for resurfacing and bridge repair activities. One lane will remain open in both directions at all times.

SHELBY COUNTY

SR385 From Ridgeway Exit to Houston Levee Exit

Look Ahead

Sunday, May 18th through Thursday, May 22nd :8:00 P.M. to 6:00 A.M.: There will be temporary lane closures on I-240 in both directions for pothole patching. One lane in each direction will remain open at all times.

SHELBY COUNTY

SR 1 (U.S. 51) Danny Thomas Blvd from Poplar Ave. (L.M. 2.85) to Jackson Avenue (L.M. 3.47), Daily 9:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m.: There will be temporary lane closures for ADA ramp construction and Traffic Signal installations. One or more lanes will remain open in both directions on (U.S. 51) Danny Thomas Blvd. at all times.

SHELBY COUNTY

I-55 Interchange at E. H. Crump Blvd.: The modification of the I-55 Interchange at E. H. Crump Blvd. is currently under construction and will result in intermittent temporary lane closures and detours along I-55 as necessary from East-North Service Road in Arkansas to W. McLemore Avenue in Tennessee.

Affected Routes:

· E. H. Crump Boulevard: Closed from Kentucky St. to Metal Museum Dr.

· Riverside Drive: Closed from E. H. Crump Blvd. / I-55 interchange to W. Carolina Ave.

· Channel 3 Drive: On-Ramp to Riverside Dr. Closed.

Wednesday, May 7th and Thursday, May 8th 8:00 p.m.-6:00 a.m.: There will be intermittent temporary lane closures along Northbound and Southbound I-55 from East-North Service Road in Arkansas to W. McLemore Avenue in Tennessee for removal of temporary barrier rail and pavement marking activities. At least one lane in each direction will remain open at all times.

SHELBY COUNTY

SR-3 from East Brooks Road to South Parkway East: There will be temporary lane closures on north and southbound SR 3 from East Brooks Road to South Parkway East DAILY to perform crack sealing work.

SHELBY COUNTY

SR-175 (Shelby Drive) from Quality Drive to Tuggle Road:

Tuesday, May 13th through Wednesday, May 21st, 7:00 p.m.-6:00 a.m.: There will be intermittent temporary lane closures along Westbound SR-175 for roadway widening activities. At least one lane in each direction will remain open at all times.

TIPTON COUNTY

US-51 (SR-3) at the intersection of Kenwood Avenue: There will be temporary inside and outside lane closures on north and southbound US 51 at Kenwood Avenue DAILY to allow for safety improvements. At least one lane in each direction will be open at all times.

TIPTON COUNTY

US-51 (SR-3) from East Woodlawn Avenue to Winn Street: There will be temporary inside and outside lane closures on north and southbound US 51 from East Woodlawn Avenue to Winn Street DAILY to perform bridge repairs and resurfacing work. At least one lane in each direction will be open at all times.

TIPTON COUNTY

SR-3 from Holly Grove Rd to Lanny Bridges Ave:

Wednesday, May 7 through Wednesday, May 14: There will be NIGHTLY temporary lane closures for replacement of Curb Ramps. One lane to remain open at all times.

TIPTON COUNTY

SR-3 from Winn Avenue to Hope Street: There will be temporary lane closures on north and southbound SR 3 from Winn Avenue to Hope Street DAILY to perform crack sealing work.

TDOT District 49 On-Call Concrete Pavement Repair :

Friday, May 9 at 8:00 p.m. through Monday, May 12 at 6:00 a.m.:

The three right lanes on westbound I-40 will be closed at North Watkins Street to perform concrete pavement repair. The “On” ramp from Watkins to westbound I-40 will be closed. A detour will be provided. Weather Permitting.

NON-TDOT WORK

SHELBY COUNTY

SR-177 (Germantown Road) from Brierbrook to the Wolf River: There will be long term lane closures going north and southbound SR 177 to perform widening and intersection improvements. Additional lane closures will be active on Wolf River Blvd. at the intersection with SR-177 (Germantown Rd.).

SHELBY COUNTY

SR-3 (US51 Elvis Presley Blvd.) from Craft Rd. L.M. 3.41 to Winchester Rd. L.M. 4.1: There will be long term lane closures going north and southbound SR 3 (US51) to perform reconstruction improvements.

From your desktop or mobile device, get the latest construction activity and live-streaming SmartWay traffic cameras at TDOT's SmartWay. Travelers can also dial 511 for travel information, or follow us on Twitter at myTDOT for statewide travel or West Tennessee follow NicLawrenceTDOT .

As always, drivers are reminded to use all motorist information tools wisely and Know Before You Go! by checking travel conditions before leaving for your destination. Drivers should never tweet, text, or talk on a cell phone while behind the wheel.