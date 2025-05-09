TDOT Lane Closure Report for Middle Tennessee, May 8 - May 14, 2025

Click here to subscribe to the Region 3 Lane Closure Report

DAVIDSON COUNTY I-24

Resurfacing.

• Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be alternating lane closures in both directions on I-24 near I-440 to near Haywood Lane to apply texture coating (MM 53 - 57).

RUTHERFORD COUNTY I-24

Pavement marking.

• Nightly, 8 p.m. – 6 a.m., There will be mobile operations for striping and pavement marking at the following interchanges and exits: 64, 66, 70, 74, 76, 78, 80, and 89.

DAVIDSON COUNTY I-40

Harpeth River bridge repair.

• Nightly, 9 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will mobile operations in both directions on I-40 for roadway maintenance as needed (MM 194 – 196).

I-40/12th Avenue bridge repair.

• Nightly, 9 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be alternating lane closures on I-40 in both directions under 12th Avenue for bridge construction. There will also be a lane closure on the I-40 westbound merge ramp to I-65 southbound for pavement marking and barrier rail removal.

Median cleaning.

• Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be an inside shoulder closure along I-40 in both directions for median inlet cleaning (MM 196 – 207).

Shoulder repair.

• Daily, 9 a.m. – 4 p.m., There will be shoulder closures on I-40 westbound for shoulder repairs (MM 191.6 – 199).

Miscellaneous construction activities.

• 5/10, 9 a.m. – 4 p.m., There will be a lane closure at the ramp from Murfreesboro Pike to I-40 eastbound for vegetation removal and inlet cleaning (MM 213).

Nashville International Airport/SR 255 over I-40 at the Donelson Pike Interchange.

• Nightly, 8 p.m. – 4 a.m., There will be alternating double and triple right lane closures on I-40 in both directions for conduit installation and removal of barrier walls (MM 214.4 – 218).

• Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be traffic delays near the I-40 eastbound on-ramp for trucks entering and exiting the work area (MM 214.4 – 218).

HUMPHREYS COUNTY I-40

The repair of bridges on I-40 over Squeeze Bottom Road and Buffalo River Bridge.

• Nightly, 7 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be temporary lane closures on I-40 in both directions for roadway maintenance as needed. One lane will always remain open (MM 140 – 142).

Intelligent Transportation System installation.

• Nightly, 7 p.m. – 6 a.m., There will be alternating lane closures on I-40 in both directions for the installation of fiber (MM 135 – 148.1).

SMITH COUNTY I-40

Boring and coring.

• Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be a double lane and shoulder closure in both directions on I-40 for boring and rock coring (MM 266 – 267.5).

DAVIDSON COUNTY I-40 AND I-440

Digital sign replacement.

• 5/8, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be a double right lane closure on I-40 eastbound for digital messaging sign replacement (MM 205.2 – 207.2). There will also be rolling roadblocks.

• 5/8, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be a full closure on I-440 westbound at the ramp to I-40 eastbound for the digital messaging sign replacement. Detours will be in place.

DAVIDSON COUNTY I-440

Vegetation removal.

• Daily, 9 a.m. – 4 p.m., There will be right shoulder closures along I-440 for vegetation removal along the sidewalls (MM 0 – 7.66).

Streetlight maintenance.

• Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be mobile operations for streetlight LED conversion and maintenance along I-440 from MM 0.4 – 1.8 and MM 3.8 – 7.8. Traffic control will be in place.

Overhead sign installation.

• LOOK AHEAD: 5/15, 12 a.m. – 5 a.m., There will be a double right lane closure on I-440 westbound and a temporary ramp closure at Exit 1 (West End Avenue) for the installation of overhead signs (MM 0 – 1.0).

DAVIDSON COUNTY I-65

Overhead sign installation.

• LOOK AHEAD: 5/15, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be triple right lane closure on I-65 northbound for overhead sign installation (MM 78.6 - 79.8). Two lanes will remain open. The ramp to 1-65 northbound will be closed. Rolling roadblocks will be used for traffic control.

Pavement resurfacing.

• 5/8, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be alternating lane closures in both directions on I-65 for milling, paving, and striping from near Armory Drive to I-40 (MM 79 – 85).

DAVIDSON AND SUMNER COUNTIES I-65

I-65 widening and improvements from near Rivergate Parkway to near US 31W (SR 41).

• Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be various lane closures on I-65 in both directions for paving and construction work (MM 95 – 99). One lane will reman open in both directions.

• Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be temporary, intermittent ramp closures at Rivergate Parkway, Long Hollow Pike, and 31W for pavement work (MM 95 – 99).

• 5/12, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be a right lane closure on I-65 northbound for message sign removal (MM 95 - 99).

ROBERTSON COUNTY I-65

Sensor installation.

• Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be lane closures in both directions on I-65 for Statewide Mainline Weigh-In Motion Program sensor installation (MM 118.1 – 120.6).

Vegetation removal.

• Daily, 9 a.m. – 4 p.m., There will be a right shoulder closure along I-65 for brush removal (MM 103-107).

Lighting maintenance.

• 5/8, 9 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be alternating ramp closures on I-65 northbound and southbound on-ramps at Exit 121 (SR 109) for interchange lighting maintenance in Portland (MM 121). Only one ramp will be closed at a time.

Pavement marking.

• Nightly, 8 p.m. – 6 a.m., There will be striping and pavement marking operations on I-65 northbound and southbound on-ramps at Exits 112 (SR 25) and 117 (SR 52).

WILLIAMSON COUNTY I-65

Resurfacing from the Maury County line to south of SR 248.

• Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be alternating lane closures on I-65 in both directions for milling and paving (MM 52.8 – 60.2).

RUTHERFORD COUNTY I-840

Resurfacing.

• Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be alternating lane closures on I-840 in both directions for paving operations from Jefferson Pike (SR 266) to the Wilson County line (MM 61 – 66).

WILLIAMSON COUNTY I-840

Soil work.

• 5/13, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be a right lane and shoulder closure on I-840 for soil replacement (MM 19.13 – 20.15).

Bridge maintenance.

• 5/11 – 5/14, Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be alternating lane closures on I-65 westbound for approach and departure bridge maintenance (MM 36).

BEDFORD COUNTY SR 10

Curb upgrades.

• Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be lane closures on SR 10 for upgrading ADA ramps at the Lane Parkway and Calsonic Way intersection (MM 10.19 – 12.85).

DAVIDSON COUNTY SR 1

Roadway repair.

• Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be a right lane and shoulder closure on SR 1 westbound for roadway repair and asphalt patching (MM 11.1 – 11.3).

Sidewalk installation.

• Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., The right eastbound lane on SR 1 will be closed for sidewalk installation (MM 26.25 – 26.78).

Utility work.

• Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be lane closures along SR 1 near Sawyer Brown Road for utility work (MM 6.15 – 7.95).

• 5/11 – 5/14, Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be various lane closures for overhead utility work (MM 13.25).

• Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be lane closures streetlight maintenance from Elmington Avenue to 17th Avenue North (MM 14.24 – 18.19).

• Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be lane closures along SR 1 Broadway at 2nd Avenue North for fiber installation (MM 17.22)

Bike lane maintenance.

• Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be maintenance along the SR 1 southbound bike lane and travel lane for asphalt repair (MM 22.74 – 22.84).

DAVIDSON COUNTY SR 11

The widening of US 31A (SR 11, Nolensville Pike) from North of the Mill Creek bridge to SR 254 (Old Hickory Boulevard) including bridges, retaining walls, signals, and lighting.

• Continuous, Holt Road will be closed to thru traffic until summer 2025. A detour is in place.

• Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be temporary road closures on SR 11 and associated side roads for utility relocation, grading, and drainage (MM 1.7 – 4.2).

Utility relocation.

• Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., and Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be lane closures for relocation of existing AT&T facilities prior to a TDOT project (MM 23.36 – 24.47).

NES pole replacement.

• 5/8, 8 p.m. – 1 a.m., There will be lane closures along SR 11 4th Avenue South between Humphrey’s Street and Zimmerlee Street for pole replacement (MM 0.8 – 0.89).

• 5/8, 8 p.m. – 1 a.m., There will be lane closures along SR 11 for pole replacement at 3900 Nolensville Pike (MM 7.56).

DAVIDSON COUNTY SR 112

Sidewalk and sewer upgrades.

• Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be a right lane and shoulder closure to work on the sidewalk and install underground water and sewer taps (MM 0.97 – 1.21).

DAVIDSON COUNTY SR 12

Curb upgrades.

• Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be lane closures on SR 12 at the Rosa L. Parks Boulevard and Reverend Kelly M. Smith Way intersection for ADA curb ramp upgrades (MM 3.2).

• Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be lane closures on SR 12 at Clarksville Pike and Buena Vista Pike for ADA curb ramp upgrades (MM 3.34 – 3.9).

DAVIDSON COUNTY SR 155

Streetlight maintenance.

• Nightly, 1 a.m. – 5 a.m., There will be lane closures along SR 155 (Briley Parkway) for streetlight maintenance (MM 13.9 – 14.5).

DAVIDSON COUNTY SR 24

Roadway repair.

• Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be various lane closures along SR 24 westbound for roadway repair and asphalt patching (MM 9.09 – 9.16).

• Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be various lane closures along SR 24 for roadway repair and sewer drain installation (MM 17.97 – 18.03).

DAVIDSON COUNTY SR 251

Curb upgrades.

• Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be lane closures on SR 251 at Charlotte Pike (US HWY 70) for ADA curb ramp upgrades (MM 8.61 – 8.98).

DAVIDSON COUNTY SR 254

Pavement repair.

• Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be various lane closures along SR 254 for pothole patching (MM 0 – 17.29).

DAVIDSON COUNTY SR 255

Nashville International Airport/SR 255 over I-40 at the Donelson Pike Interchange.

• Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be alternating lane closures on Donelson Pike for grading and utility work (MM 9.1 – 9.3).

DAVIDSON COUNTY SR 45

Pavement repair and maintenance.

• Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be various lane closures on SR 45 for pothole patching (MM 0 – 17.94).

• Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be a lane closure on SR 45 northbound for pavement repair (MM 16.27 – 16.85).

Intersection improvements on SR 45 (Old Hickory Boulevard) at Myatt Drive.

• Daily, 9 a.m. – 3p.m., There will be intermittent single lane closure in both directions along SR 45 (Old Hickory Boulevard) for grading work and signal installation at Myatt Drive (MM 8.39 – 8.49).

DAVIDSON COUNTY SR 6

Roadway repair.

• 5/8, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be on- and off-ramp closures of SR 6 (Ellington Parkway) at Douglas Avenue for concrete repair (MM 10.71 – 13). No lanes will be closed on Ellington Parkway.

• 5/9 8 p.m. – 5/12 5 a.m., Continuous, There will be weekend ramp closures of SR 6 (Ellington Parkway) northbound at Douglas Avenue for concrete repairs (MM 10.71 – 13). No lanes will be closed on Ellington Parkway.

DICKSON COUNTY SR 46

The construction of a box beam bridge on SR 46 over Yellow Creek.

• Daily, Continuous, The bridge will be reduced to one lane to demo the existing structure and reconstruct the new bridge. Traffic will be controlled by temporary signals.

HUMPHREYS COUNTY SR 1

Pedestrian improvements.

• Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be temporary lane closures along SR 1 at intersections between North Powers Boulevard and Powell Avenue for sidewalk and crosswalk improvements (MM 14 – 14.97).

MACON COUNTY SR 261

Shoulder repair.

• 5/12 – 5/14, Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., The SR 261 northbound lane and shoulder will be closed for repair (MM 1.5 – 2.5). Flagging operations will be in place.

MACON COUNTY SR 52

Bridge repair.

• 5/8 – 5/9, Continuous, There will be a lane closure reducing SR 52 to one lane for bridge repair (MM 17.7). A traffic signal will be in place.

MAURY COUNTY SR 50

Pedestrian improvements.

• Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be temporary lane closures along SR 50 at intersections at Trotwood Avenue and Hatcher Lane for sidewalk and crosswalk improvements (MM 14.3 – 14.4).

MAURY COUNTY SR 6

Intersection improvements at SR 6 and Honey Farm Way.

• Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m, There will be lane closures in both directions to install a turn lane.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY SR 12

Resurfacing on SR 12 from Hermitage Drive to the Kentucky state line.

• Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be alternating lane closures in both directions for thermoplastic placement and snowplowable markers installation (MM 19.75 – 23.78).

MONTGOMERY COUNTY SR 112 / SR 76

Intersection improvements, grading, drainage, and construction of retaining walls.

• Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be temporary lane closures for utility relocation, grading, and drainage installation (MM 9.19 – 9.41 and MM 14.1 – 14.2).

MONTGOMERY COUNTY SR 112

Milling and paving.

• Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be lane closure on SR 112 northbound for pavement resurfacing (MM 2.2 – 2.8).

MONTGOMERY COUNTY SR 238

Pavement repair.

• Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be various lane closures along SR 238 for pavement repair (MM 0 – 8.25).

ROBERTSON COUNTY SR 76

Intersection improvements.

• 5/8 – 5/9, Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be lane closures on SR 76 for grading, drainage, and pavement installation (MM 14.8 – 15.5).

RUTHERFORD COUNTY SR 1

Bridge repair on SR 102 over SR 1/US 70 and the CSXT Railroad.

• Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be alternating lane closures on SR 1 (S. Lowry Street) in both directions and partial ramp closures from SR 102 to SR 1 for bridge repair work (MM 7 – 7.5). One lane will remain open in each direction.

RUTHERFORD COUNTY SR 10

Approach work.

• Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be temporary alternating lane closures on SR 10 near Warrior Drive for bridge approach work (MM 10.9).

RUTHERFORD COUNTY SR 2

Pavement resurfacing.

• Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will temporary alternating lane closures on SR 2 (US-41) from Kensington Square Court to south of Cedar Grove Road. Flagging operations will be in place and one lane will remain open at all times.

RUTHERFORD COUNTY SR 266

The grading, drainage, and construction of two concrete bulb tee beam bridges, signals, and paving on SR 266 (Jefferson Pike) from SR 102 to east of I-840.

• Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be periodic flagging operations for construction activities (MM 5 – 9).

RUTHERFORD COUNTY SR 99

The grading, drainage, and construction of retaining walls, signals, and paving on SR 99 from Veterans Parkway to Cason Lane.

• Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be temporary alternating lane closures using flagging operations. One lane will remain open at all times (MM 13.8 – 15.97).

The grading, drainage, and construction of retaining walls, signals, and paving on SR 99 (New Salem Highway) from near I-24 to SR 96 (Old Fort Parkway).

• Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be temporary alternating lane closures using flagging operations. One lane will remain open at all times.

• Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be alternating lane closures on SR-99 from Veterans Parkway to Carson Lane for grading, drainage, construction of retaining walls, signals, and paving (MM 15.15 – 15.98).

• Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be alternating lane closures on SR-99 from near I-24 to SR 96 for grading, drainage, construction of retaining walls, signals, and paving (MM 18.5 – 19.5).

SUMNER COUNTY SR 109

Roadway repair.

• Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be various lane closures along SR 109 for roadway repair (MM 0 – 23.63).

SUMNER COUNTY SR 52

Roadway repair.

• Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be various lane closures along SR 52 for roadway repair (MM 0 – 21.42).

SUMNER COUNTY SR 6

Curb installation.

• Daily, 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., There will be an outside lane and shoulder closure on SR 6 northbound for cur and gutter installation (MM 4 – 5). Traffic control will be in place.

Guardrail cleaning.

• 5/12 – 5/14, Daily, 8 a.m. – 2 p.m., SR 6 will be reduced to one lane with intermittent closures in both directions for guardrail cleaning and maintenance (MM 6 – 13).

WILLIAMSON COUNTY SR 106

Paving operations.

• Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be intermittent lane closures on the SR 106 (Hillsboro Road) intersection with SR 46 (Old Hillsboro Road) for pavement work (MM 20.76 – 20.79).

WILLIAMSON COUNTY SR 246

Resurfacing of SR 246 from Maury County line to near Southhall Road.

• Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be lane closures on SR 246 (Carters Creek Pike) for milling and paving operations (MM 0 – 9.67).

WILSON COUNTY SR 141

The grading, drainage, and construction of concrete box bridges and paving on SR 141 (Hartsville Pike) from north of Lovers Lane to US 70 (SR 26).

• Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be temporary lane closures on SR 141 for utility relocation (MM 8.5 – 10).

WILSON COUNTY SR 171

Boring and conduit installation.

• Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be temporary lane closures and flagging operations along SR 171 from Division Street to Central Pike for underground boring and conduit installation.



Motorists are encouraged to use caution and obey reduced speed limits in all TDOT work zones, regardless of lane closure activity. Information in this report is provided to the Department of Transportation by the contractors. Most work is weather dependent and subject to change due to inclement weather. From your desktop or mobile device, get the latest construction activity and live streaming SmartWay traffic cameras at www.TNSmartWay.com/Traffic. Travelers can also dial 511 from any landline or cellular phone for travel information, or follow us on Twitter at www.twitter.com/TN511 for statewide travel. As always, drivers are reminded to use all motorist information tools wisely and Know Before You Go! by checking travel conditions before leaving for your destination. Drivers should never tweet, text or talk on a cell phone while behind the wheel.

