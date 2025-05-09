Roadway Activity Report for the Lower East and Upper Cumberland (May 1 - 7, 2025)

DISTRICT 27

CLAY, CUMBERLAND, DEKALB, PICKETT, PUTNAM, AND WHITE COUNTY The ADA curb ramp upgrades on various State Routes: The contractor will be removing and replacing curb ramps in Putnam County between LM 9.75 and LM 13.39 (between Jackson Street and 12th Street) on SR 135. During this work, sidewalk closures will be in place and outside lane closures will be used to facilitate the work. The contractor will also begin work removing and replacing curb ramps in Putnam County on SR 24 between LM 17.92 and 20.77 (Garrett Avenue and Neal Street). Lane closures will be used, and flaggers will be present to control the flow of traffic through the work zone. Motorists are encouraged to use caution through the work zone and should be prepared to stop.

CUMBERLAND COUNTY I-40 Utility Work both directions from MM 312 to MM 323: THP / Officer assisted rolling roadblock on I-40 beginning eastbound at MM 312 (East of Exist 311 / Plateau Road) and westbound at MM 323 (West of Crab Orchard Rest Area). Message boards, signage, and law enforcement vehicles will be present along I-40 and ramps. Motorists should be prepared to stop and expect delays. 05/04/25 from 6 am to 8 am. [2025-083]

CUMBERLAND COUNTY SR-28 (US-127) bridge construction and paving from north of I-40 (LM 17.8) to near Potato Farm Road (LM 22.7): The contractor continues grading activities throughout the project limits. Temporary lane closures and/or periodic traffic stoppages will be necessary for construction activities. The contractor has closed North Grace Hill Drive at the existing intersection of SR-28 (US-127) for construction activities. Motorists should utilize South Grace Hill Drive as the detour with appropriate signs. Traffic has been moved to temporary alignment on Plateau Road and permanent alignment on Potato Farm Road. Flaggers and advanced warning signs will accompany any closures. Motorists should use caution when traveling through the work zone as traffic patterns change. [Jones Bros. Contractors, LLC/Crossville/CNV009]

CUMBERLAND COUNTY SR-24 (US-70 N.) Utility Work both directions from LM 0 to LM 3: Flagger assisted lane closures on SR-24 (US-70 N) from the Putnam County line to West of Falls Road. Motorists should reduce speed and be prepared to stop. Trucks, arrow board/message boards, flaggers, and barrels/cones will be present, 04/10/25 thru 06/15/25 from 8 am - 3 pm. [2024-870]

CUMBERLAND COUNTY SR-1 (US-70) construction of bridge over the Obed River (LM 12.7): Construction activities continue on SR-1 (US-70) over the Obed River bridge. SR-1 has been reopened. Construction crews will be working outside of the roadway to install utilities. Traffic should be cautious of construction equipment near the shoulders. Contractor may need to flag traffic to move equipment or vehicles across the road.

CUMBERLAND COUNTY SR-28 (Main Street, US-127) downtown pedestrian improvement project between Lantana Road (Highway 70 East) and Neecham Street: Construction activities are ongoing along SR-28 (Main Street). The contractor is working on removing and replacing the concrete sidewalk and curb ramps from Lantana Road to West 2nd Street. The contractor will be pouring concrete beginning from Lantana Road to West 2nd Street. During this time, the contractor will utilize flaggers, and the road will be reduced to one lane for a period of time. Once operations are completed for the day, traffic will be reopened to two lanes. The shoulder parking along this area has been closed. Signs and flaggers may be utilized during these lane closures and/or lane shifts. Motorists should use caution when traveling through the work zone.

CUMBERLAND COUNTY SR-28 (US-127) [5.11-8.9] from north of Hillendale Road to south of Sawmill Road resurfacing: The contractor has begun resurfacing operations on SR-28. Lane closures will be utilized during operations. Flaggers and signs will be displayed prior to the work zone. Motorists should use caution when traveling in the area.

CUMBERLAND COUNTY SR-462 from SR-28 (US-127N / LM 3.1) to SR-298 (Genesis Road / LM 4.6) in Crossville: Construction activities are in progress. The contractor is actively paving. Activities may require temporary lane closures and/or traffic stoppages on Interstate Drive (SR-462), as well as short term closures of city streets. Flagging operations will accompany these closures with appropriate signs. The contractor anticipates shifting traffic once paving is completed. Motorists traveling west on Interstate Drive should be mindful of the "Right Turn Only" lane at the intersection of Stout Drive. Motorists should use caution when traveling through the work zone.

CUMBERLAND AND FENTRESS COUNTY SR-28 (US-127) widening from near N. Lowe Rd (LM 29.2) to north of SR-62 (LM 1.9): The contractor will continue work along the new alignment of SR 28. Flaggers are being intermittently used to control traffic through parts of the work zone. Motorists are encouraged to use caution and watch for construction equipment and personnel adjacent to the roadway. [Jones Bros. Contractors, LLC/Cookeville/CNV300]

DEKALB COUNTY SR-56 (COOKVILLE HWY.) TDOT Bridge Inspection southbound at LM 15.4: An in-depth inspection of Hurricane Bridge, SR-56 over the Caney Fork River, will require closure of the southbound lane and shoulder from 7 AM until 3 PM daily May 6th, 7th and 8th. Motorists are advised to slow down as they approach the bridge and be prepared to stop at either approach. Remotely operated Automatic Flagger Assistance Devices will be used to direct traffic through the work zone.

DEKALB COUNTY SR-26 (US-70) grading, drainage, and construction of retaining walls and paving from near SR-53 (LM 2) to near SR-96 (LM 6.1): The contractor continues grading and construction activities throughout the project. Temporary lane closures and periodic traffic stoppages will be necessary for construction activities and motorists should be prepared to stop while traveling through the work zone. Motorists are encouraged to obey posted speed limit and to watch for construction equipment and personnel adjacent to the roadway. The West end of Old Liberty Road will be closed to through traffic due to construction activities. Motorists and EMS will need to use the East entrance of Old Liberty Road to gain access and follow detour signs.

OVERTON COUNTY SR-52 resurfacing from east of SR-294 (LM 12.2) to near Dogwalk Road (LM 18.3): The contractor has begun resurfacing operations. Temporary lane closures will be used along with flaggers to control traffic through the work zone. Motorists are encouraged to use caution and watch for construction equipment and personnel.

OVERTON COUNTY SR-52 [10.96-11.28] from Near Henson St. to Robert St. Resurfacing: The contractor plans to begin resurfacing operations the week of 4/28/25. Nightly lane closures will be used along with flaggers as needed to control traffic through the work zone between 6 pm and 6 am. Additional daytime closures will be in place for manhole and catch basin adjustments between 9 am and 3 pm. Motorists are encouraged to use caution and watch for construction equipment and personnel. [Rogers Group, Inc./Livingston/CNZ039]

OVERTON COUNTY SR-85 [11.17-11.91] from SR-111 to SR-52 resurfacing: The contractor plans to begin resurfacing operations the week of 4/28/25. Nightly lane closures will be used along with flaggers as needed to control traffic through the work zone between 6 pm and 6 am. Additional daytime closures will be in place for manhole and catch basin adjustments between 9 am and 3 pm. Motorists are encouraged to use caution and watch for construction equipment and personnel.

PUTNAM COUNTY SR-136 construction from north of the SR-111 interchange to south of the I-40 interchange: The contractor continues grading activities throughout the project. Temporary lane closures and/or periodic traffic stoppages will be necessary for construction activities. Pigeon Roost Creek Road remains closed, at the intersection of SR-136 with detour signs to utilize West Cemetery Road. In addition, the turning lane serving Prescott South Middle School has been taken out of service and northbound Jefferson Avenue will be restricted to one lane. Motorists are encouraged to use caution while traveling through the work zone and be aware of construction personnel.

PUTNAM COUNTY SR-136 (S. JEFFERSON AVE.) Utility Work southbound from LM 2.55 to LM 2.75: Southbound lane closures on SR-136 (S Jefferson Ave) between Spring Street Town Square to I-40. Motorists should reduce speed and be prepared to stop. Arrow board/message boards, flaggers, and barrels/cones will be present, 11/14/24 through 05/30/25 from 9 am - 2 pm. [2024-640]

PUTNAM COUNTY SR-164 (N. CHESTNUT ST.) Utility Work both directions from LM 0 to LM 4: Shoulder and lane closures on SR-164 (N. Chestnut Street/Hanging Limb Road) between E. Commercial Ave (SR-62) and Berryfield Road (Mineral Springs Freewill Baptist Church). Motorists should reduce speed and be prepared to stop if needed. Arrow board/message boards, flaggers, and barrels/cones will be present, 04/10/25 thru 05/30/25 from 8 am - 3 pm. [2024-855]

PUTNAM COUNTY SR-24 (CROSSVILLE HWY.) Utility Work both directions from LM 33 to LM 37: Flagger assisted lane closures on SR-24 (Monterey Hwy) between Pen Hook Road and E. Stratton Avenue. Motorists should reduce speed and be prepared to stop. Trucks, arrow board/message boards, flaggers, and barrels/cones will be present, 04/10/25 thru 05/30/25 from 8 am - 3 pm. [2024-871]

PUTNAM COUNTY SR-24 (CROSSVILLE HWY.) Utility Work both directions from LM 33 to LM 41: Flagger assisted lane closures on SR-24 (Crossville Hwy) between Pen Hook Road and Cumberland County line. Motorists should reduce speed and be prepared to stop. Trucks, arrow board/message boards, flaggers, and barrels/cones will be present, 04/10/25 thru 05/30/25 from 8 am - 3 pm. [2024-870 & 2024-871]

PUTNAM COUNTY SR-62 (CLARKRANGE HWY.) Utility Work both directions from LM 0 to LM 8: Shoulder and lane closures on SR-62 (Clarkrange Hwy) between Elm Street and Cumberland Lake Drive. Motorists should reduce speed and be prepared to stop. Arrow board/message boards, flaggers, and barrels/cones will be present, 04/10/25 thru 05/30/25 from 8 am - 3 pm. [2024-857]

PUTNAM COUNTY SR-84 (CALFKILLER HWY.) Utility Work both directions from LM 1 to LM 8: Flagger assisted lane closures on SR-84 (Calfkiller Hwy) from the White County line to Hidden Acres Road. Motorists should reduce speed and be prepared to stop. Trucks, arrow board/message boards, flaggers, and barrels/cones will be present, 04/24/25 thru 07/30/25 from 8 am - 3 pm. [2023-577]

PUTNAM COUNTY SR-84 (W. COMMERCIAL AVE.) Utility Work both directions from LM 9 to LM 10: Flagger assisted lane closures on SR-84 (W. Commercial Avenue) between the intersection of SR-24 (Holley Street and SR-84 to Poplar Street. Motorists should reduce speed and be prepared to stop. Trucks, arrow board/message boards, flaggers, and barrels/cones will be present, 04/10/25 thru 05/30/25 from 8 am - 3 pm. [2024-868]

DISTRICT 28

BLEDSOE COUNTY SR-30 and SR-443, the grading, drainage, stream relocation, widening, and resurfacing on Summer City Road: The contractor will be performing grade work and widening on Summer City Road in Bledsoe County. This work will narrow the lanes at LM 2.0 and LM 4.3 and will leave both lanes open to traffic. Please slow down and use caution when driving through the work zone. [Rogers Group, Inc./Dunlap/CNY153]

COFFEE COUNTY I-24 (MM 117) construction of an overpass carrying Wattendorf Memorial Highway/AEDC Road, including grading, drainage, retaining walls, and paving: There will be a single lane closure on I-24 WB on Monday 5/5 from 7PM-6AM. Drivers are advised to use caution when travelling through the work zone.

COFFEE COUNTY I-24 (MM 105) construction of an overpass carrying SR-2 (US-41): Phase 2 of I-24 bridge replacement at Exit 105 will continue this week. SR-2 will be reduced to one lane utilizing traffic signal system. The temporary traffic signal will remain in effect until 10/16/25.

COFFEE COUNTY SR-55 construction from First Avenue (LM 2.0) to SR-16 (US-41A, N. Jackson St, LM 2.6) in Tullahoma: Phase 1 of roadway widening and bridge replacement on SR-55 (Wilson Ave.) will continue this week. Contractor may use temporary lane shifts to complete utility work. Phase 1 traffic shift has reduced lanes from 3 to 2 from Cedar Lane to in order to near Grau Lane to continue bridge replacement work. [Dement Construction Company, LLC/Tullahoma/CNX912]

COFFEE COUNTY SR-55 repair of the bridge over the Little Duck River (LM 14.0): Lanes are reduced to one lane in each direction across the SR-55 bridge over the Little Duck River for bridge repair work. This lane reduction will be in place until work is complete on 7/31/25.

COFFEE COUNTY SR-55 [13.79-15.32] from US-41 to north of Interstate Drive resurfacing:

There will be nightly alternating lane closures on SR-55 starting Sunday (05/04/2025) from 7PM-6AM for resurfacing activities. One lane in each direction will remain open at all times. Drivers are advised to use caution in the work zone. [Volunteer Paving, LLC/Tullahoma/CNY267]

FRANKLIN COUNTY Old Decherd Road over Wagner Creek (LM 0.3) construction of a bridge: Old Decherd Road is closed at Wagner Creek for bridge replacement. A signed detour is in place. The road closure will be in place for the duration of the project through June 30th, 2025. RESTRICTIONS: Old Decherd Road at Wagner Creek is closed.

FRANKLIN COUNTY SR-50 (US-64) repair of the bridges over Old Alto Highway (LM 16.9): There will be daily alternating lane closures on SR-50 from 7AM-5PM starting on 05/05/2025 for bridge repair activities. One lane in each direction will remain open at all times.

GRUNDY COUNTY I-24 TDOT Maintenance both directions from MM 127 to MM 129: TDOT maintenance will set up traffic control for materials and test to make 8 core samples at Pelham, TN I-24 Exit 127 for a construction project. TDOT crews with the help of THP, will initiate a rolling roadblock WB to set up a shoulder closure in the outside #2 lane. After coring is completed WB, they will initiate a rolling roadblock EB to set up a shoulder closure in the outside #2 lane. Date: Thursday 05/01/2025 Time/Location: Location 1: 9 AM through 11am, I-24 WB MM 129-126.5 Location 2: 10am through 12pm, I-24 EB MM 125-127.5

MARION COUNTY SR-2 (MAIN ST.) Utility Work both directions from LM 11 to LM 12: Flagger assisted lane closures on SR-2 (Main Street) between Battle Creek Road and Timber Ridge Drive. Motorists should reduce speed and be prepared to stop. Trucks, arrow board/message boards, flaggers, and barrels/cones will be present, 05/06/25 from 9 am - 11 am, with a rain date of 05/07/25. [2025-182]

MARION COUNTY SR-156 repair of bridge over Tennessee River, LM 15.2: The contractor will be performing painting operations and structural repairs on the SR-156 bridge over the Tennessee River in South Pittsburg. This work will require a traffic shift leaving both lanes open to traffic. Please use caution when driving through the work zone.

WARREN COUNTY SR-1 (US-70S) bridge repair over SR-55 (LM 10.5): The contractor will maintain the closure of lane 1 (fast lanes) on SR-1 on both the EB and WB sides on the bridges with portable barrier rail and drums. These closures are Phase 2 and will remain in place for bridge repair operations for the foreseeable future. On 05/06/25 from 8 PM to 6 AM on 05/07/25 and on 05/07/25 from 8 PM to 6 AM on 05/08/25 the EB bridge on SR-1 will be completely closed and traffic will be detoured. THP will be present to assist. Under the bridge on SR-55 Bypass the portable barrier rail will remain in place long term, closing the outside shoulders under the bridge. Temporary lane and shoulder closures on and surrounding over and under bridge will also be utilized as needed with proper signing. RESTRICTIONS: Maximum width 15 feet both directions.

DISTRICT 29

BRADLEY COUNTY I-75 at Paul Huff Parkway Interchange modifications: During this reporting period, the contractor will continue work on permanent signs. Intermittent flagging operations and temporary lane closures may be necessary. Motorists are advised to reduce speed and use caution in the work zone. [Summers-Taylor, Inc./Cleveland/CNX362]

BRADLEY COUNTY SR-60 widening from the 4-lane north of I-75 (LM 17.2) to SR-306 (LM19.9): During this reporting period, the contractor will continue grading work and install driveways, sidewalk, and curb. Intermittent flagging operations will take place throughout the project during various work activities. The speed limit in the work zone has been reduced to 35 mph. Motorists are advised to use caution in the work zone and watch for flaggers assisting with traffic control. [Summers-Taylor, Inc./Cleveland/CNV130]

BRADLEY COUNTY SR-40 (3RD ST. S.W.) Utility Work both directions from LM 0 to LM 1: Flagger assisted lane closures on SR-40 (3rd Street S.W.) from Westover Drive SW to Mill Street SE. Motorists should reduce speed and be prepared to stop. Trucks, arrow board/message boards, flaggers, and barrels/cones will be present, 05/05/25 thru 05/08/25 from 9 am - 2 pm. [2025-186]

BRADLEY COUNTY SR-306 [0-5.55] from SR60 to SR308 resurfacing: During this reporting period the contractor will begin resurfacing work. Motorists should be aware of workers and construction equipment present during this time. Intermittent flagging of traffic will be necessary while work is occurring. [Asphalt Paving Systems, Inc./Cleveland/CNZ021]

HAMILTON COUNTY I-75 at I-24 Interchange Reconstruction Phase 2: Nightly Lane closures will occur on this project, 9 PM to 6 AM, on I-75 North and South between Exit 1 (East Ridge) and Exit 3A (East Brainerd Road/ SR-320) and on I-24 East and West from Germantown Road to Spring Creek Road, MM182 to MM185, for various construction activities. Uniformed police officers will be present in these work zones to assist with traffic management and to enforce traffic laws. (Note: The contractor is currently scheduled to have a nightly lane closure on Wednesday (4/30) on I-75 South near Exit 3 (East Brainerd Road/SR-320) to shift the current 3 lanes of traffic from the median (inside) of the roadway to the newly constructed outside lanes and bridge over the CSX Railroad. Should unforeseen circumstances delay this traffic shift it may be rescheduled to either Thursday 5/1 or Sunday 5/4. Nightly lane closures will also be in place Sunday (5/4) through Tuesday (5/6) on I-75 South and I-24 West for overhead sign work. On Wednesday (5/7) there will be a night-time lane closure for overhead sign work on I-24 East. Should any of this work be delayed due to weather, etc. it will be rescheduled to the next available night.) It may be necessary to do short duration (15 to 30 minutes) rolling roadblocks during the day or night for patching potholes, clearing debris or repairing guardrail, attenuators, etc. Portions of the left lane on North and South Terrace between Germantown Road and Spring Creek Road will remain closed for the installation of drainage structures, sanitary sewers, retaining and noise wall construction. (Note: The contractor currently plans to temporarily close a portion of the right lane on southbound Belvoir Avenue on the bridge over I-24 to work on an area adjacent to the bridge.) All work is weather permitting. The entrance and exit ramps to I-24 between Belvoir Avenue and Moore Road are currently closed. RESTRICTIONS: I-24 Ramps between Belvoir Ave. and S. Moore Road are closed.

HAMILTON COUNTY SR-2 (BRAINERD RD.) Utility Work both directions from LM 14 to LM 15: NIGHTTIME Flagger assisted lane closures on SR-2 (Brainerd Road) between Spring Creek Road and Howell Avenue. Motorists should reduce speed and be prepared to stop. Arrow board/message boards, flaggers, and barrels/cones will be present, 03/03/25 through 05/30/25 from 9 pm - 5 am. [2025-016]

HAMILTON COUNTY SR-2 (CUMMINGS HWY.) Utility Work westbound from LM 2 to LM 3: Shoulder and lane closures on SR-2 (Cummings Hwy) between Lilac Avenue and Starview Lane. Motorists should reduce speed and be prepared to stop if needed. Trucks, arrow board/message boards, flaggers, and barrels/cones will be present, 04/22/25 thru 05/07/25 from 9 am - 2 pm. [2025-210]

HAMILTON COUNTY SR-27 (ROSSVILLE BLVD.) Utility Work and resurfacing work Southbound from LM 6 to LM 8: Shoulder and lane closures on SR-27 (Rossville Blvd) between E. 31st Street and E. 44th Street. The work will result in narrowed south lanes beginning at 9:00 AM on 05/01/2025 and ending at 5:00 PM on 05/05/2025. Motorists should reduce speed and be prepared to stop or detour if needed. Arrow board/message boards, flaggers, and barrels/cones will be present, 05/01/25 thru 05/05/25.

HAMILTON COUNTY SR-320 (E. BRAINERD RD.) Utility Work both directions from LM 7 to LM 8: Flagger assisted lane closures on SR-320 (E. Brainerd Road) between Bolton Lane/Brickwell Lane and Generations Way. Motorists should reduce speed and be prepared to stop. Trucks, arrow board/message boards, flaggers, and barrels/cones will be present, 05/06/25 from 9 am - 2 pm, with a rain date of 05/13/25. [2025-211]

HAMILTON COUNTY SR-321 (OOLTEWAH-RINGGOLD RD.) Utility Work both directions from LM 0 to LM 1.2: Flagger assisted lane closures on SR-321 (Ooltewah-Ringgold Road) between Cobblecreek Way and Waycross Circle. Motorists should reduce speed and be prepared to stop. Trucks, arrow board/message boards, flaggers, and barrels/cones will be present, 05/06/25 from 9 am - 2 pm, with a rain date of 05/13/25. [2025-211 & 2025-213]

HAMILTON COUNTY SR-8 (MARKET ST.) Utility Work both directions from LM 8.5 to LM 9.5: Shoulder and lane closures on SR-8 (Market Street) between W./E. 4th Street and W./E. M L King Blvd. Motorists should reduce speed and be prepared to stop if needed. Trucks, arrow board/message boards, flaggers, and barrels/cones will be present, 04/24/25 thru 05/16/25 from 9 am - 2 pm. [2025-063]

HAMILTON COUNTY I-124 (US-27) from I-24 Interchange to South of the Tennessee River Bridge: Daily lane closures are possible between 9 AM and 3:30 PM as the contractor work along the ramps and 4th Street. Motorists are advised to reduce speed in the work zone and watch for flaggers assisting with traffic control. [Stansell Electric Company, Inc./Chattanooga East/CNY900]

HAMILTON COUNTY I-75 at the Hamilton Place Mall interchange: The SR-153 southbound ramp to I-75 northbound has been reduced to one lane. Traffic shifts have been implemented on I-75 northbound, Shallowford Road entrance ramps, and Shallowford Road exit ramps and Hamilton Place Mall exit ramp. Hamilton Loop Road is closed for retaining wall construction and storm drainage installation between the intersections near Markman’s Jewelers and Texas Roadhouse. On night of 04/30/2025 throughout the morning of 05/01/2025 the contractor will implement a traffic shift on Hamilton Place Blvd. shifting NB and SB traffic to the east side of the existing roadway from near the I-75 SB on-ramp to near Bams Drive for the installation of storm drainage. The contractor will maintain 1 lane of traffic in each direction throughout this area. The speed limit has been reduced on I-75 throughout the project limits. Nightly lane closures are permitted 8 PM to 6 AM. Motorists should use caution, paying attention to construction signage and watching for construction vehicles and personnel. [Summers-Taylor, Inc./Chattanooga West/CNX358]

HAMILTON COUNTY SR-2 [11.33-11.92] from Dodds Ave to Seminole Drive tunnel rehabilitation: Both directions of traffic will be reduced to one lane and both flows of traffic will share the existing west bound tunnel. The east bound traffic will experience a significant shift across the existing medians to be able to travel through the west bound tunnel. There will be a raised curb and reflective delineators that will divide traffic within the tunnel.

HAMILTON COUNTY SR-317 (Apison Pike) improvement project from SR-321 (Ooltewah-Ringgold Road) to east of Layton Lane: Lane closures and flagging operations will be required on SR-317, Apison Pike, for bridge and grading work. The flagging operations will be performed on 05/01/25, 05/02/25, 05/05/25, 05/06/25, and 05/07/25 from 7 AM to 1 PM and 3 PM to 7 PM. Closures will last about 2 hours per location. The contractor will have intermittent flagging operations during daytime non-peak hours for bridge work, delivery of materials and equipment.

MCMINN COUNTY SR-163 (ETOWAH RD.) Utility Work both directions from LM 6 to LM 7: Flagger assisted lane closures on SR-163 (Bowater Road) between Meadow Fork Road and County Road 907 the entrance of Diamond Head Estates. Motorists should reduce speed and be prepared to stop. Trucks, arrow board/message boards, flaggers, and barrels/cones will be present, 05/01 thru 05/07/25 from 10 am - 12 pm. [2024-751]

MCMINN COUNTY SR-39 construction of a bridge over Middle Creek (LM 13.4): During this reporting period, the Northbound and Southbound traffic will be reduced to one lane and controlled by traffic signals. County road 567 will be closed to traffic (LOCAL TRAFFIC ONLY) and detoured to SR039. This closure is necessary to perform the bridge replacement. The lane restriction will remain in place until the bridge replacement is completed.

MCMINN COUNTY SR-39 from west of Cook Drive to SR-30 and from SR-310 to the Monroe County Line: During this reporting period the contractor will continue work on ADA curb ramps. Motorists should be aware of workers in the area performing this work. Intermittent lane closures and flagging operations around the work area may be necessary.

POLK COUNTY SR-68 construction of bridge over Brush Creek (LM 16.4): During this update period, the contractor will continue phase 2 bridge construction. A temporary traffic signal system is active on SR-68 near LM 16.4. The northbound lane of SR-68 will be closed in the area controlled by the temporary traffic signal system. Motorists are advised to reduce speed and use caution in the work zone. Motorists should also be aware that traffic was recently moved onto a portion of the new bridge and there is a new traffic pattern through the project site.

POLK COUNTY SR-68 over SR-40 the construction of bridges: During this reporting period the contractor will begin installing EPSC measures. Motorists should be aware of workers in the area performing this work. Intermittent flagging operations around the work area may be necessary.

RHEA COUNTY SR-30 repair of bridge over Tennessee River: The repair of the bridge on S.R. 30 over the Tennessee River (L.M. 17.28): The bridge has been reduced to one lane of traffic under the control of a traffic signal. The contractor will be making repairs under the Tennessee River Bridge. Watercraft users should use caution when accessing the TWRA boating ramp under the bridge in Rhea County. The contractor will have equipment and materials in the area of the access road for the boating ramp. [Mid-State Construction Company, Inc./Chattanooga East/CNY201]

REGION WIDE

REGION 2 Dynamic Message Sign (DMS) Life Cycle Replacement: The Contractor will be replacing overhead Dynamic Message Signs (DMS). Shoulder Closures will be in place on Bradley I-75 NB between MM 25 and MM 35, on McMinn I-75 SB between MM 44 and MM 36, and Marion County I-24 WB at MM 156. Trucks will be entering and exiting the work zone during daytime hours. Nightly lane closures may be needed at these locations. RESTRICTIONS: BRADLEY I-75 NB BETWEEN MM 25 and MM 35 AND MCMINN I-75 SB BETWEEN MM 44 and MM 36 both the inside and outside shoulders will be closed with concrete barrier rail installed. Total width will be 24 feet wide. Wide loads may need to utilize both lanes of traffic through this area.

REGION 2 Installation of new and upgraded curb ramps and other miscellaneous pedestrian safety improvements: The ADA curb ramp upgrades on various State Routes: Construction activities are ongoing along East Main Street, Market Street, and Alton Parkway in Chattanooga. The contractor is working on removing and replacing the concrete sidewalk and curb ramps. The sidewalk will be closed in this area to all users. Lane closures may be required at times for construction activities. Signs and flaggers may be utilized during these lane closures. Motorists should use caution when traveling through the work zone.

REGION 2 The drain cleaning on various Interstate and State Routes: Drain cleaning operations are planned on various routes through Region 2. This is a mobile operation along the inside shoulders with impacts to adjacent traffic lanes. Temporary lane closures may be utilized to complete this work. These operations will occur at night between 8 PM and 6 AM.

REGION 2 The on-call guardrail repair and new guardrail installation on various Interstate and State Routes: The contractor will have short term shoulder and/or lane closures in order to perform guardrail repair. These closures will take place on the interstate nightly Sunday through Thursday from 7 PM to 6 AM and daily Monday through Friday on state routes. At least one travel lane will remain open to traffic at all times on the interstate, and flaggers will be present on state routes during any work that is performed.

REGION 2 The sweeping on various Interstate and State Routes: Sweeping operations are planned throughout Region 2 this reporting period. Sweeping operations are mobile operations along the inside and outside shoulders with impacts to adjacent traffic lanes. These operations will occur at night between 8 PM and 6 AM for interstates and high traffic state routes, while daytime sweeping can be anticipated between 9 AM to 3 PM for lower traffic state routes.

REGION 2 Thermoplastic retracing on various interstate and state routes: The contractor will be on site along various routes in Putnam County performing thermoplastic retracing work. The routes where work will be performed include I-40 from LM 33.2 to 39.1, SR 24 from LM 17.9 to 20.7, and SR 135 from LM 9.8 to 10.7. In addition, the contractor will also be working in White County on SR 1 from LM 0.0 to 7.5 and SR 111 from LM 4.1 to 6.9. During this work, the contractor will utilize a mobile operation with mobile message boards and an attenuator truck. Motorists are encouraged to slow down as they approach the work and should be aware of the potential of stopped or slowing traffic. [Reynolds Sealing and Striping, Inc./Cookeville/CNZ054]

REGION 2 Various Interstate and SRs - Cable Barrier Repair: The contractor will have short term shoulder and/or lane closures in order to perform cable barrier rail repair. These closures will take place on the interstate nightly Sunday through Thursday from 7 PM to 6 AM and daily Monday through Friday. At least one travel lane will remain open to traffic at all times. Typically, only a shoulder closure will be used in the median, but lane closures will be employed as needed.

[LU, Inc./McMinnville/CNY183]

REGION 2 preventative and unscheduled maintenance of Chattanooga SmartWay Intelligent Transportation System: The contractor may have short term shoulder and/or lane closures to perform preventative or unscheduled maintenance to the local SmartWay Intelligent Transportation System. At least one travel lane will always remain open to traffic. Flaggers will assist with traffic control as needed. [Lumin8 Transportation Technologies, LLC/Chattanooga East/CNX270]

RESTRICTIONS

FRANKLIN COUNTY - CNY068: Old Decherd Road at Wagner Creek is closed.

WARREN COUNTY - CNY196: Maximum width 15 feet both directions.

HAMILTON COUNTY - DB2101: I-24 Ramps between Belvoir Ave. and S. Moore Road are closed.

REGION 2 - CNX413: BRADLEY I-75 NB BETWEEN MM 25 and MM 35 AND MCMINN I-75 SB BETWEEN MM 44 and MM 36 both the inside and outside shoulders will be closed with concrete barrier rail installed. Total width will be 24 feet wide. Wide loads may need to utilize both lanes of traffic through this area.

