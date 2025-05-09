Williston Barracks / Warrant / Eluding

VSP News Release-Incident

CASE#: 25A1003199

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Ahmed Sharif

STATION: Williston Barracks

CONTACT#: (802) 878-7111

DATE/TIME: May 8, 2025 at approximately 1756 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Interstate 89 Southbound MM 79.8 in Williston.

VIOLATION: Arrest on Warrant / Eluding

ACCUSED: Zachary M. Dutcher

AGE: 32

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Colchester, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On May 8, 2025 at approximately 1756 hours, Vermont State Police attempted to conduct a motor vehicle stop on Interstate 89 southbound near mile marker 79.8 in Williston for a moving violation. The vehicle failed to yield and continued driving at a low rate of speed. The vehicle subsequently pulled into a residence on Jericho Center Circle in Jericho. Troopers identified the operator as Zachary M. Dutcher (32) of Colchester. Further investigation revealed that Dutcher had an active instate warrant stemming from multiple charges including Domestic Assault, 4x Violation of Probation.

Dutcher was taken into custody for the active arrest warrant and Eluding a Police Officer. He was transported to the Williston Barracks for processing prior to being taken to Northwest Correctional Facility in St. Albans for lack of $200 bail. Dutcher was also issued a citation to appear on June 24th, 2025 at 0830 hours before the Chittenden County Superior Court, Criminal Division.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: June 24th, 2025 at 0830 hours

COURT: Chittenden

LODGED - LOCATION: to Northwest Correctional Facility

