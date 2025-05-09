Williston Barracks / Warrant / Eluding
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 25A1003199
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Ahmed Sharif
STATION: Williston Barracks
CONTACT#: (802) 878-7111
DATE/TIME: May 8, 2025 at approximately 1756 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Interstate 89 Southbound MM 79.8 in Williston.
VIOLATION: Arrest on Warrant / Eluding
ACCUSED: Zachary M. Dutcher
AGE: 32
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Colchester, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On May 8, 2025 at approximately 1756 hours, Vermont State Police attempted to conduct a motor vehicle stop on Interstate 89 southbound near mile marker 79.8 in Williston for a moving violation. The vehicle failed to yield and continued driving at a low rate of speed. The vehicle subsequently pulled into a residence on Jericho Center Circle in Jericho. Troopers identified the operator as Zachary M. Dutcher (32) of Colchester. Further investigation revealed that Dutcher had an active instate warrant stemming from multiple charges including Domestic Assault, 4x Violation of Probation.
Dutcher was taken into custody for the active arrest warrant and Eluding a Police Officer. He was transported to the Williston Barracks for processing prior to being taken to Northwest Correctional Facility in St. Albans for lack of $200 bail. Dutcher was also issued a citation to appear on June 24th, 2025 at 0830 hours before the Chittenden County Superior Court, Criminal Division.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: June 24th, 2025 at 0830 hours
COURT: Chittenden
LODGED - LOCATION: to Northwest Correctional Facility
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Trooper Ahmed Sharif
Vermont State Police - Williston
3294 St. George Road
Williston, VT 05495
(802) 878-7111
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.