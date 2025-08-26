Rutland Barracks / Crash with Charges
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#: 25B4006004
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Alibozek
STATION: Rutland Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-773-9101
DATE/TIME: 08/17/25 at 1856 hours
STREET: Holden Road
TOWN: Chittenden
LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Bausch Lane
WEATHER: Raining
ROAD CONDITIONS: Wet
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Chyenne Giddings
AGE: 23
SEAT BELT? No
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Brandon, VT
VIOLATIONS: Negligent Operation, Criminal DLS
VEHICLE YEAR: 2005
VEHICLE MAKE: Chrysler
VEHICLE MODEL: 300
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Significant
INJURIES: Non-life-threatening
HOSPITAL: RRMC
SUMMARY OF CRASH:
On the above date and time, Vermont State Police received several reports of a single vehicle crash on Holden Road, in the town of Chittenden, Rutland County. It was reported the operator of the vehicle had been transported to Rutland Regional Medical Center. Troopers met with the operator at the hospital and identified her as Chyenne Giddings (23) of Brandon, VT. It was discovered Giddings was operating in a negligent manner and was unable to navigate a curve in the roadway. Her vehicle suffered significant damage as a result of the crash. Giddings was issued a citation to appear in Vermont Superior Court Rutland Criminal Division on 09/29/2025 at 1000 hours.
Vermont Civil Violation Complaint T23 VSA 800a Operating without Liability Insurance.
Vermont Civil Violation Complaint T23 VSA 301 Vehicle Registration
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: No
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT: Vermont Superior Court Rutland Criminal Division
COURT DATE/TIME: 09/29/25 at 1000 hours
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
