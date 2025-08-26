Submit Release
Rutland Barracks / Crash with Charges

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE


NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH


CASE#: 25B4006004                   

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Alibozek

STATION: Rutland Barracks           

CONTACT#: 802-773-9101


DATE/TIME: 08/17/25 at 1856 hours

STREET: Holden Road

TOWN: Chittenden

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Bausch Lane

WEATHER:    Raining

ROAD CONDITIONS: Wet


VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Chyenne Giddings

AGE: 23    

SEAT BELT? No

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Brandon, VT

VIOLATIONS: Negligent Operation, Criminal DLS


VEHICLE YEAR: 2005

VEHICLE MAKE: Chrysler

VEHICLE MODEL: 300

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Significant

INJURIES: Non-life-threatening

HOSPITAL: RRMC




SUMMARY OF CRASH:

On the above date and time, Vermont State Police received several reports of a single vehicle crash on Holden Road, in the town of Chittenden, Rutland County. It was reported the operator of the vehicle had been transported to Rutland Regional Medical Center. Troopers met with the operator at the hospital and identified her as Chyenne Giddings (23) of Brandon, VT. It was discovered Giddings was operating in a negligent manner and was unable to navigate a curve in the roadway. Her vehicle suffered significant damage as a result of the crash. Giddings was issued a citation to appear in Vermont Superior Court Rutland Criminal Division on 09/29/2025 at 1000 hours.



Vermont Civil Violation Complaint T23 VSA 800a Operating without Liability Insurance.

Vermont Civil Violation Complaint T23 VSA 301 Vehicle Registration



LODGED - LOCATION: N/A  

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: No

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT: Vermont Superior Court Rutland Criminal Division

COURT DATE/TIME: 09/29/25 at 1000 hours




*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

