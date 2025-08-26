Submit Release
Rutland Barracks / Assault Investigation

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

CASE#: 25B4006130

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME:  Detective Trooper Nicholas Grimes 

STATION: Rutland – Bureau of Criminal Investigations                   

CONTACT#: 802-773-9101

DATE/TIME: About 9:50 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 24, 2025

INCIDENT LOCATION: Newmont Slate Quarry, 720 VT Route 149, West Pawlet, VT

INCIDENT TYPE: Assault Investigation

VICTIM: Mark Ray

AGE: 53

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: West Pawlet, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

The Vermont State Police is investigating an assault that occurred this past weekend in West Pawlet. Troopers received a report of a suspicious incident at about 9:51 a.m. on Sunday, Aug. 24, 2025, at the Newmont Slate Quarry. By time troopers arrived on scene, the involved individual, identified as 53-year-old Mark Ray of West Pawlet, had been transported from the scene by medical first responders. He subsequently was transported to the Albany Medical Center in New York to receive treatment to what VSP learned were life-threatening injuries. As of the time of this release, Mr. Ray remains hospitalized.

 

Preliminary investigation conducted by state police detectives indicated Mr. Ray’s injuries likely were the result of an assault. The investigation into this assault is continuing, and anyone with information that could assist the state police is asked to call the Rutland Barracks at 802-773-9101 or leave an anonymous tip online at https://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.

 

No additional details are available at this time. VSP will provide updates as the investigation as the investigation continues.

 

- 30 -

Legal Disclaimer:

