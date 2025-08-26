Submit Release
New Haven Barracks / Update / Theft

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

 

CASE#: 25B5003516

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Iain Carr

STATION: New Haven Barracks

CONTACT#: (802) 388-4919

 

DATE/TIME: 8/5/25, at approximately 1530 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Parkhill Road, Cornwall, Vermont

VIOLATION: Petit Larceny

 

ACCUSED: Bert Clement

AGE: 29

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Whitehall, NY

 

VICTIM: Robert Knippler       

AGE: 58

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Cornwall, Vermont

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:


__________

 

*Update"


Thanks in part to tips received from the public, the suspect was identified as Bert Clement (29) of Whitehall, NY. A  citation for Clement is pending service. 


__________


On 8/5/25 at approximately 1530 hours, Troopers responded to a report of a theft by an Amazon delivery driver at a residence on Parkhill Road in the town of Cornwall, Vermont. Investigation revealed the driver stole a leaf blower after delivering a package. Troopers are requesting the public's assistance in identifying the driver shown in the attached video. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the New Haven Barracks at 802-388-4919 or leave an anonymous tip at VSP.Vermont.gov/tipsubmit.

