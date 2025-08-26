New Haven Barracks / Update / Theft

STATE OF VERMONT DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY VERMONT STATE POLICE NEWS RELEASE CASE#: 25B5003516 RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Iain Carr STATION: New Haven Barracks CONTACT#: (802) 388-4919 DATE/TIME: 8/5/25, at approximately 1530 hours INCIDENT LOCATION: Parkhill Road, Cornwall, Vermont VIOLATION: Petit Larceny ACCUSED: Bert Clement AGE: 29 CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Whitehall, NY VICTIM: Robert Knippler AGE: 58 CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Cornwall, Vermont SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

Thanks in part to tips received from the public, the suspect was identified as Bert Clement (29) of Whitehall, NY. A citation for Clement is pending service.

On 8/5/25 at approximately 1530 hours, Troopers responded to a report of a theft by an Amazon delivery driver at a residence on Parkhill Road in the town of Cornwall, Vermont. Investigation revealed the driver stole a leaf blower after delivering a package. Troopers are requesting the public's assistance in identifying the driver shown in the attached video. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the New Haven Barracks at 802-388-4919 or leave an anonymous tip at VSP.Vermont.gov/tipsubmit.

