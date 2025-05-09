DCAC Europe Charity Golf Tournament Announces EPI as Title Partner

EPI: The Title Partner for DCAC Europe Charity Golf 2025

DUBLIN, IRELAND, May 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- DCAC Europe is proud to announce EPI as the official Title Partner for the 2025 DCAC Europe Charity Golf Tournament, an exciting pre-conference event that combines community, competition, and purpose. The tournament will take place on 13 May 2025, at the Castleknock Golf Club in Dublin, Ireland, with proceeds benefiting Scotty's Little Soldiers and Make-A-Wish Ireland.As the global leader in data centre training, certification, and auditing, EPI brings decades of excellence and commitment to the mission-critical industry. Their support for this charitable event reinforces a shared dedication to not only advancing digital infrastructure but also uplifting communities through meaningful partnerships.Founded in 1987, EPI has established itself as the global benchmark in data centre professional development. At the heart of EPI’s success is a deep understanding of its customers' needs. The company is committed to developing state-of-the-art solutions and services that minimise risk and ensure the continuous availability of mission-critical infrastructure. EPI's solutions are future-proof, designed to support 24x7 operations without interruption, and backed by comprehensive after-sales service and technical support. With operations in over 60 countries and training delivered in multiple languages, EPI's broad impact spans across enterprise, government, and hyperscale sectors. Their globally recognised certifications, including Modular Data Center Standard (MDCS) and Data Centre Operations Standards (DCOS), are benchmarks for excellence in the industry."We are honoured to welcome EPI as the Title Partner for our 2025 Charity Golf Tournament," said David Isaac, President of DCAC. "Their commitment to raising standards across the data centre industry and supporting community-focused initiatives aligns perfectly with the spirit of this event."Participants in the tournament will enjoy a day of competitive play, team building, and charitable giving, all set against the stunning backdrop of one of Ireland’s most scenic links courses. The event offers an exceptional opportunity for professionals across the data centre ecosystem to connect, give back, and kick off DCAC Europe with purpose.About DCAC Europe: DCAC (Data Centre Anti-Conference) Europe is the industry's premier anti-conference, focused on fostering authentic connections, bold conversations, and transformational ideas. Bringing together operators, developers, end-users, and partners, DCAC Europe champions a fresh, disruptive approach to the future of digital infrastructure.

