Gov. Pillen Statement on Election of Pope Leo XIV

LINCOLN, NE — Governor Jim Pillen released the following statement following the election of Pope Leo XIV.

“This is a historic moment for the Catholic Church — and an opportunity for Christians across the planet to reflect on our faith and the ultimate love of Jesus Christ. Suzanne and I join believers around our state and world as we welcome and pray for Pope Leo XIV.”

