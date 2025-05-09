NEBRASKA, May 9 - CONTACT: Laura Strimple, (402) 580-9495

Gov. Pillen Statement on Election of Pope Leo XIV LINCOLN, NE — Governor Jim Pillen released the following statement following the election of Pope Leo XIV. “This is a historic moment for the Catholic Church — and an opportunity for Christians across the planet to reflect on our faith and the ultimate love of Jesus Christ. Suzanne and I join believers around our state and world as we welcome and pray for Pope Leo XIV.”

