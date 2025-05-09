Gov. Pillen, NDVA Host World War II Veteran Recognition Ceremony in Capitol Rotunda

NEBRASKA, May 9 - LINCOLN, NE – Surrounded by friends, family, state senators and fellow veterans, a group of World War II veterans were recognized for their service at a ceremony in the Nebraska State Capitol Rotunda today. Governor Jim Pillen, Nebraska Department of Veterans’ Affairs (NDVA) Director John Hilgert, and Nebraska National Guard Adjutant General Major General Craig Strong presented recognition medals to 13 of Nebraska’s World War II veterans and recognized a group of veterans who had received medals in previous ceremonies. Today’s event, held on the 80th anniversary of Victory in Europe Day, was part of the state’s WWII veteran recognition program that launched earlier in the year.

"Today, we are proud to honor our veterans as we mark 80 years since the end of World War II,” said Gov. Pillen. “These heroes fought for freedom, and Nebraska stepped up in significant ways -- from building bombers at Fort Crook to feeding soldiers at the North Platte Canteen and training pilots at our airfields. Awarding medals to our living veterans and signing this proclamation is our way of saying thank you for their sacrifice and keeping their legacy alive."

As of today’s ceremony, 117 of Nebraska’s living WWII veterans have been presented with medals through this initiative, with several smaller, local presentations already scheduled throughout May. In total, over 40 medal presentation events have been held across Nebraska, hosted by the Governor, NDVA, mayors, city councils, veteran service organizations, county veteran service officers, and others. According to the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, Nebraska is currently home to around 250 WWII veterans, putting the program at about the halfway point to recognizing all of them.

“This initiative has taken us around the state to meet and honor an incredible group of veterans,” said NDVA Director Hilgert. “The heroes of World War II fought not just to defend our country but to save the world. Having the opportunity to recognize them and share their stories is an incredible honor, and the ceremony at the Capitol is a true celebration of 80 years of victory and a special milestone on our road to honoring all of Nebraska’s living World War II veterans.”

During the presentation, the name of each veteran was read and they were given a specially designed medal by Gov. Pillen. The medal was designed by NDVA. On the front is the slogan of the initiative: Celebrating 80 Years of Victory. It includes Nebraska's famous Sower in front of the state, which is surrounded by a laurel wreath, a symbol of triumph. The backside of the medal features the words "On Behalf of a Grateful State, Thank You for Your Service" emblazoned above the personification of Victory standing in front of the 48-star flag of 1946. The ribbon design pays homage to the U.S. Military's World War II Victory Medal, which is itself a doubling of the pattern on the World War I Victory Medal.

Image of the front side of the medal, ribbon bar, and box.

Veterans who received their medals today included:

Kenneth Arenas, Lincoln

Ray Arnold, Trumbull

Douglas Baker, Maywood

William Brown, Omaha

Jack Caldwell, Lincoln

Gerald Lobeda, Ong

Robert Manthey, Lincoln

Theodore Mills, Lincoln

Roger Peters, Valley

Marvin Schulz, Lincoln

Wayne Steele, Bellevue

Ralph Wagner, Fremont

Alfred Zieg, Bennet

In addition to these veterans, the following men were also acknowledged. They received their medals at previous ceremonies:

Julius Clemmer, Lincoln

Edwin Krepel, Norfolk

Wilbur Rupke, Lexington

Lee Sanks, Kearney

Carl Schrat, Omaha

Kathleen Robison Tiede was presented with her father James Robison’s medal as the Lincoln veteran was unable to attend the ceremony.

The event began with the presentation of colors by the University of Nebraska-Lincoln ROTC Color Guard and music by the Ravnan String Quartet. A group of children – the great-grandchildren of WWII medal recipients -- laid a memorial wreath in front of the podium. The tribute recognized those veterans who have passed away and symbolized the need for future generations to remember their sacrifice and the war's role in our nation's history. Following his remarks, Gov. Pillen signed a proclamation declaring May 8 “Victory in Europe Day” in Nebraska.

Major General Strong joined the Governor in shaking hands with all the veterans who received medals. He shared, “Our World War II veterans set the standards for service, for excellence, for duty above self, that we, today’s current military generation, continuously strive to emulate. On behalf of the men and women in uniform today, thank you for your service. Thank you for your sacrifice. Thank you for setting the standards. You are the greatest generation.”

Gov. Pillen and NDVA will continue recognizing Nebraska’s living World War II veterans, with no deadline or end date to the program. At the ceremony, Dir. Hilgert said if anyone knew of a veteran who should be recognized, to reach out and inform his agency. Details about the initiative can be found at: veterans.nebraska.gov/ww2.