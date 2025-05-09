Ranjit Nagara USA Suspends Nonprofit Operations in Pakistan Amid Escalating India-Pakistan Tensions

Suspension Marks a Temporary End to Cross-Border Heritage Preservation Efforts in South Asia

AMRITSAR, INDIA, May 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ranjit Nagara USA, a U.S.-based nonprofit organization dedicated to restoring and preserving Sikh historical Gurdwaras across South Asia, has announced the suspension of all its humanitarian and heritage preservation activities in Pakistan, effective immediately as of May 2, 2025. This decision comes in response to the escalating geopolitical tensions and security concerns arising from the ongoing conflict between India and Pakistan.Established with the mission to safeguard and rejuvenate Sikh heritage sites, Ranjit Nagara USA has been instrumental in advocating for the restoration of neglected Sikh historical sites in Pakistan, including Gurdwara Janam Asthan Mata Sahib Kaur Ji and Gurdwara Choha Sahib Ji. Through collaborations with Pakistan's Evacuee Trust Property Board (ETPB) and the Pakistan Sikh Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (PSGPC), the organization has facilitated on-ground restoration work, historical research, and community development initiatives in regions significant to Sikh history.However, the recent deterioration in diplomatic relations and the potential threat to the safety of workers, volunteers, and collaborating partners has prompted Ranjit Nagara USA to take this precautionary measure.“This is a heartbreaking but necessary decision,” said Dr. Satpreet Singh, President of Ranjit Nagara USA. “Our work has always been guided by the principle of ‘service without borders,’ but we must also prioritize the safety of our teams and respect the complex geopolitical realities on the ground. We remain deeply committed to the cause and will reassess our engagement when the conditions are safe and stable.”Ranjit Nagara USA has been internationally recognized for bridging religious and cultural gaps through restoration efforts that preserve Sikh heritage beyond borders. The organization has consistently advocated for peace, cross-cultural collaboration, and historical justice. The suspension of its operations in Pakistan marks a temporary halt to projects that held deep spiritual and historical significance for the global Sikh diaspora.Despite this pause in Pakistani operations, Ranjit Nagara USA will continue its work in other regions, including educational initiatives, digital archiving of Sikh manuscripts, and research-based advocacy related to South Asian religious heritage preservation.The organization remains in close contact with regional stakeholders and is monitoring the situation closely. It calls upon international peacebuilders, interfaith organizations, and heritage preservation bodies to urge both nations toward peaceful resolution and dialogue.“We call on the governments of India and Pakistan to prioritize diplomacy and dialogue,” added Dr. Singh. “The preservation of history should not be a casualty of conflict. Until conditions improve, our prayers and hopes remain with the people of the region.”About Ranjit Nagara USARanjit Nagara USA is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization based in Manteca, CA, committed to the restoration of historic Sikh Gurdwaras and promotion of cultural literacy through research, documentation, and humanitarian engagement. The organization operates through partnerships with local and international bodies to protect endangered religious heritage.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.