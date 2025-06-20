Sikh Reference Library USA Opens First Indian Branch at Gurdwara Sahida Sahib, Harse Chhina (Subajpura), Amritsar Punjab

AMRITSAR, PUNJAB, INDIA, June 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In a historic and spiritually significant development on June 16, 2025, Sikh Reference Library USA officially launched its first branch in India at Gurdwara Sahida Sahib in Village Harse Chhina (Subajpura), Amritsar, Punjab. This milestone reflects a collective commitment to preserving Sikh heritage and promoting intergenerational access to rare manuscripts, historical archives, and community-led research.The inauguration of the branch marks a key expansion of the organization’s international mission and was made possible by the unwavering support of Dr. Satpreet Singh , President of Sikh Reference Library USA; Rupinder Kaur, Director of the organization; Sardar Bijay Singh, Secretary of the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC); and Bhai Amrik Singh of the Kaar Sewa tradition.The inauguration ceremony brought together a diverse and distinguished group of Sikh leaders, religious figures, and community supporters. Notable attendees included:Baba Sarwan Singh Nihang Singh Kheyale WaleBhai Tejbir Singh, Damdami TaksalBaba Rajan SinghBhai Sarwan Singh, ShamnagarGiani Lakhbir Singh TerriSarpanch Bikramjit Singh ChhinaBhai Navjot Singh, ShamnagarThis collective representation highlights the widespread backing for restoring Sikh heritage, especially in rural and underserved regions of Punjab.Bridging Global Sikh Scholarship with Local LegacyFounded in the United States, Sikh Reference Library USA is an internationally respected nonprofit dedicated to preserving and disseminating Sikh historical documents. By opening its first Indian branch at Gurdwara Sahida Sahib, the organization brings global scholarship and digital archiving into direct connection with the grassroots heritage of Punjab.Dr. Satpreet Singh, the visionary behind this initiative, shared:“This is not just the opening of a library. It’s the revival of a vision that was tragically disrupted in the past. At Gurdwara Sahida Sahib, we are laying the foundation to restore what was lost, preserve what survives, and build what must be shared for the future.”This branch is strategically located at Gurdwara Sahida Sahib, a site of spiritual and historical importance. Its location in Village Harse Chhina (Subajpura), a land known for its Sikh resilience and cultural contributions, adds significant weight to its role as a center for education, reflection, and research.A New Home for Sikh KnowledgeThe newly launched branch will serve multiple functions:Archival Access: Visitors will have access to rare Sikh manuscripts, digital documents, historic photographs, and reference texts.Research Facilitation: Scholars and students can utilize resources for academic research in Sikh Studies, Punjab History, Religious Studies, and Political Science.Community Programs: Youth-oriented educational workshops, public lectures, and training in archival science will be conducted.Digital Expansion: Digitization of documents and virtual access tools will allow global users to engage with collections remotely.Rupinder Kaur, Director of Sikh Reference Library USA, emphasized the transformative nature of this initiative:“This isn’t just about texts or documents, it’s about reclaiming our narrative and giving voice to the silenced histories of the Sikh community. We aim to empower women, youth, and marginalized voices through access to heritage.”Spiritual Endorsement and Institutional EncouragementThe event was spiritually enriched by the presence of highly respected Sikh saints and sewadars.Baba Sarwan Singh Nihang Singh Kheyale Wale blessed the site and applauded the initiative, stating:“This seva revives the intellectual shakti of the Khalsa Panth. May this become a fountain of knowledge and courage for generations.”Bhai Tejbir Singh of Damdami Taksal, a leading Sikh seminary, encouraged collaboration between religious seminaries and research organizations, emphasizing the alignment between Sikh ideology and the pursuit of truth through research.Giani Lakhbir Singh Terri, a veteran educator and spiritual guide, reiterated the role of such libraries in fortifying Sikh identity through informed understanding, not just emotional memory.Institutional Backing: SGPC's RoleSardar Bijay Singh, Secretary of the SGPC, shared his wholehearted support for this diasporic initiative:“Sikh Reference Library USA’s work is vital. It complements SGPC’s mission to protect Sikh religious literature, history, and tradition. We look forward to supporting its efforts to ensure our heritage is never lost again.”He also noted the importance of collaborative preservation efforts between institutions across continents and affirmed SGPC’s openness to such future partnerships.Community Leadership: Local EndorsementLocal governance and grassroots support were visible through the active involvement of Sarpanch Bikramjit Singh Chhina, who welcomed this historic development with open arms.“Harse Chhina (Subajpura) is honored to host a project of global impact. This will not only serve researchers but uplift our village as a hub of education and legacy preservation.”The Branch's Namesake: Gurdwara Sahida SahibNaming the branch after Gurdwara Sahida Sahib is deeply symbolic. “Sahida” (martyrdom) reminds the Sikh community of the sacrifices made for justice, truth, and faith. By associating the library with this name, the founders are honoring the spirit of Sikh martyrdom, not just on the battlefield, but also in the preservation of knowledge, culture, and sovereignty of thought.Upcoming Plans and Global CollaborationThe launch at Gurdwara Sahida Sahib is only the beginning. Sikh Reference Library USA plans to roll out:A Global Sikh Heritage Consortium connecting libraries across continentsMobile archival units to reach interior Punjab villagesWorkshops in digital archiving and preservation for gurdwara management teamsFellowships for graduate researchers in Sikh Studies and Heritage ConservationDigital repatriation of documents that were lost or destroyed during 1984 and beyondDr. Satpreet Singh confirmed that the organization is also exploring AI tools for archival metadata tagging, Punjabi OCR (optical character recognition), and oral history transcription platforms to support living knowledge systems.About Sikh Reference Library USASikh Reference Library USA is a California-based nonprofit organization devoted to the collection, preservation, digitization, and dissemination of Sikh history and literature. The organization operates under the guiding principle of Guru Granth-Guru Panth, believing that scholarship and spirituality are two sides of the same coin. Its team of scholars, educators, technologists, and sewadars is committed to building a sustainable global infrastructure for Sikh knowledge and resilience.From republishing endangered books to training youth in digital heritage tools, the organization continues to grow as a beacon of community empowerment and historical truth.For Collaboration, Volunteering, or Media Inquiries:📧 Email: info@sikhreferencelibraryusa.org🌐 Website: www.sikhreferencelibraryusa.org 📞 Phone: +1 (209) 400 0005

