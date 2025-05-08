MPD Investigates Northeast Shooting

The Metropolitan Police Department is asking for the community’s assistance in identifying three suspects involved in a shooting that occurred in Northeast.

On Thursday, May 1, 2025, at approximately 4:24 p.m., the suspects were in a parking lot of a school in the 700 block of 26th Street, Northeast. The suspects brandished handguns and fired towards the victim, who was next to the school. The suspects then fled the scene in a vehicle. There was reported damage to the school and no injuries to the victim.

The suspects were captured by surveillance cameras and can be seen in this video: https://youtu.be/QUHBl1w5C3c

Anyone who can identify these suspects or has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.

CCN: 25063811

