Saskatchewan Research Council Celebrates New Indigenous Workforce Program

Today, the Saskatchewan Research Council (SRC) is pleased to officially launch its Indigenous Workforce Program and celebrate the inaugural cohort of students in a re-imagined Indigenous Summer Student Program, Kiskiyihta (Kiskee ih-taah). Kiskiyihta is a Cree word meaning to learn or to know.

One of several employment strategies within SRC's wider Indigenous Action Plan launched earlier this year, the Indigenous Workforce Program aims to increase the recruitment and retention of Indigenous employees at SRC. Coordinated through the Indigenous Workforce Program, Kiskiyihta provides Indigenous students studying at a Saskatchewan post-secondary institution with opportunities for hands-on learning in a research and technology environment at SRC.

"Through SRC's Indigenous Workforce and Kiskiyihta Summer Student Programs, more Indigenous youth will have the chance to work in a specialized research and technology environment, gaining valuable job experience, coaching and mentorship," Minister Responsible for SRC Warren Kaeding said. "The new initiative complements SRC's Indigenous Action Plan, with a goal to create new employment opportunities and further advance economic reconciliation in the province."

The First Nations University of Canada, the Gabriel Dumont Institute, the Saskatchewan Indian Institute of Technologies and the Saskatoon Tribal Council are integral Workforce Program collaborators. Through these relationships, SRC will work collaboratively to identify skilled candidates for summer work placements, internships, apprenticeships, co-op placements and other job opportunities.

Four students are part of this year's inaugural program and will be immersed in learning experiences in SRC's Rare Earth Element Division and Nuclear Division, as well as its Environmental Remediation and External Relations teams.

"We want to be an employer of choice for Indigenous Peoples by providing unique job experiences they may not have had prior access to," SRC President and CEO Mike Crabtree said. "Our goal is to engage and empower Indigenous Peoples so they can thrive in a culturally safe workplace and achieve their professional goals."

SRC's Indigenous Workforce Program also places focus on developing strategies for the retention and advancement of Indigenous employees once they are part of SRC's workforce, such as increasing opportunities for participation in leadership roles and all-staff events to celebrate Indigenous culture.

SRC is Canada's second largest research and technology organization with 1,400 clients in 22 countries around the world. With more than 350 employees, SRC has been helping clients solve technology problems, make improvements, increase productivity and develop new markets for more than 77 years. More details about SRC's Indigenous Action Plan can be found at src.sk.ca/IAP.

