Powerful New Exhibit on Chinese Immigration Opens at Government House

On Saturday, May 24, Government House opens this year's feature exhibit, "We Are Immigrants." Using powerful imagery, artist Raeann Kit-Yee tells the story of the often-hidden hardships and legacy of early Chinese Canadian immigrants while also celebrating their vital contributions to building our nation.

"Saskatchewan has a rich and diverse history that should be recognized and celebrated," Minister Responsible for the Provincial Capital Commission Eric Schmalz said. "I encourage everyone to visit Government House this summer and take a moment to reflect on this important part of our past."

To mark the opening of the exhibit, people are invited to Government House on May 24 from 1 to 3 p.m. for a free event including a lion dance, Chinese folk dancing and a graceful Tai Chi demonstration.

After the demonstrations, visitors are invited to a reception in Government House's historic ballroom.

The exhibit will be at Government House from May 24 until September 25. During the summer, Government House is open seven days a week from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

For more information, visit: https://governmenthousesk.ca/events/feature-exhibit-opening.

About Government House

Government House is a National Historic Site and Provincial Heritage Property with a mission to provide visitors with an accessible historic place to preserve, promote and celebrate Saskatchewan's living heritage. Government House is the steward of a vibrant collection and historic property that is living and ever-changing. Experience the story of Government House through educational experiences, engaging programs and collaborative partnerships.

