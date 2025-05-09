SPSA Fire Ban Issued to Prevent Further Human Caused Wildfires

CANADA, May 9 - Released on May 8, 2025

Due to current conditions, high fire activity and the extreme fire risk in the province, the Saskatchewan Public Safety Agency (SPSA) has issued a provincial fire ban effective at 5 p.m. on May 8, 2025. The ban encompasses the area north of the provincial forest boundary, up to the Churchill River.

The fire ban prohibits any open fires, controlled burns and fireworks in the designated boundary, and includes provincial parks, provincial recreation sites and the Northern Saskatchewan Administration District in the area.

"At this time, implementing a fire ban is a necessary action to protect lives, communities, major infrastructure and resources from wildfire," SPSA Vice-President of Operations Steve Roberts said. "The primary cause of the current wildfires in the province is human activity. We are strongly reminding the public that human-caused fires are preventable."

In Saskatchewan, human-caused wildfires typically start in accessible areas near communities and roads. Simple actions like not driving a vehicle on dry grass, drowning campfires until embers are cool and talking to young children about fire safety can make an impact on the number of fires in Saskatchewan.

The SPSA encourages all other municipalities, rural municipalities and communities to examine fire risks in their area and to consider implementing consistent fire bans to prevent unwanted human-caused wildfires.

As of 3 p.m., there are 28 wildfires burning in the province. To date, Saskatchewan has had 133 wildfires, which is 20 more than the same point in time last year of 113.

Anyone who spots a wildfire can call 1-800-667-9660, dial 9-1-1 or contact their closest SPSA Forest Protection Area office.

People can find an interactive fire ban map, frequently asked questions, fire risk maps and fire prevention tips at saskpublicsafety.ca.

A list of fire restrictions in provincial parks and recreation sites can be found here.

Established in 2017, the SPSA is a treasury board Crown corporation responsible for wildfire management, emergency management, Sask911, SaskAlert, the Civic Addressing Registry, the Provincial Disaster Assistance Program and fire safety.

