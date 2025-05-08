City of Boston to Host Youth Jobs Resource Fair on May 10

The City of Boston, in partnership with Roxbury Community College (RCC) and the Bay State Banner, will host a Youth Jobs and Resource Fair this Saturday, May 10, from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at the Reggie Lewis Center. This job fair, hosted by the City’s Office of Youth Employment and Opportunity, will provide an opportunity for Boston youth and young adults, ages 14 - 24, to connect with over 150 employment and resource partners, attend early onboarding workshops, access career development resources, receive job application assistance, and open bank accounts. With over 2,200 attendees already registered for Saturday’s job fair, the City encourages interested young people and families to register to attend in advance here or visit boston.gov/futurebos. On-site registration and entry will be available on a first-come, first-served basis. Currently, over 3,000 youth are already in the process of onboarding for a job this summer. Youth ages 14-24 can still apply for a summer job at boston.gov/futureBOS.

“With our Mayor’s Youth Summer Jobs Guarantee, we are engaging every young person and their families this spring to connect to summer opportunities for growth, professional development, and fun. As we approach the summer months, we are continuing to build on our historic progress and double down across departments to make sure every young person that wants a paid summer job has one,” said Mayor Michelle Wu. “We are grateful to all of our employers and community partners for believing in, investing in and stepping up for our young people. I encourage families to register and attend this Saturday’s youth jobs fair at the Reggie Lewis Center and get connected to enriching opportunities.”

"As someone who grew up in this city and knows firsthand the impact of a first job, I believe every young person deserves access to opportunity. Youth employment isn’t just about a paycheck — it’s about building confidence, developing skills, and being seen as a valuable part of our community,” said City Councilor At-Large Henry Santana. “That’s why I’ve made youth a top priority in my first term, and why I’m proud to support the Youth Jobs Fair. We must ensure every young person who’s ready to work has the resources and support to take that first step."

The City partnered with RCC and the Bay State Banner to host Saturday’s jobs fair, attract employers and resource partners, and amplify outreach to young people. The fair will feature music from SeeFour – a rapper from Boston featured on the Netflix television show Rhythm and Flow, Boston Music Project and a youth DJ. In addition, the fair will engage youth with a meet and greet with Wally the Red Sox Mascot, and a branded backdrop for photo opportunities. There will also be refreshments, games and raffle prizes. Parents and guardians are also welcome to attend.

The Office of Youth Employment and Opportunity has worked closely with various city departments and external partners such as RCC to coordinate logistics for this event, connect youth to available opportunities and resources, and ensure the jobs fair is a safe, family-friendly environment for all attendees. The entrance for youth and family attendees will be through the Gym Lobby doors on Malcolm X Boulevard.

“We are proud to partner with the City of Boston and the Bay State Banner to host this important job fair for Boston youth,” said Dr. Jonathan K. Jefferson, President of Roxbury Community College. “RCC is a longstanding employer and learn-and-earn partner with the City, and we share the same commitment to providing young people with experiential learning and the professional skills required for long-term success. We look forward to our continued collaboration in developing career pathways for young people in Boston, ensuring economic mobility for our shared community.”

"The Bay State Banner is pleased to partner with the City of Boston and Roxbury Community College to create opportunities that empower youth from around the city of Boston," said Ronald Mitchell, Publisher and Editor of the Bay State Banner. "Our hope is that the Youth Jobs and Resource Fair will connect young job seekers with employers who potentially will introduce them to career paths and lead them to enhanced skills, greater community responsibility, and financial independence.”

Led by the Office of Youth Employment and Opportunity, futureBOS recruits and hires Boston youth in engaging and meaningful employment experiences that advance their professional and personal development. The City’s youth summer jobs program continues to experience record highs with 10,427 youth being hired last summer, the highest in the program's history.

"The youth jobs fair brings together employers, youth job seekers, parents and community resource partners to provide career opportunities for Boston's youth,” said Trinh Nguyen, Chief of Worker Empowerment. “These connections are essential as youth will think about their careers in advance, job readiness skills, safe banking, financial education and other great resources the city has to offer. We are thankful for our employer partners and city agencies for making this possible."

Last summer, Mayor Michelle Wu deepened her commitment to employing youth through the Mayor’s Youth Job Guarantee (MYJG), a pledge that any eligible Boston Public Schools (BPS) student who wants a summer job can get one. To further this goal, the City strengthened its partnership with BPS, and as a result, over 50% of the summer 2024 youth jobs participants were BPS students. YEO will continue to prioritize BPS students this summer through strategic outreach initiatives, including Pop-Up Career Fairs at BPS schools.

“The Youth Jobs Fair represents the City of Boston and the district’s long-time shared commitment to ensuring that meaningful summer employment opportunities are available for our students without barriers to access,” said Superintendent Mary Skipper. “The job fair is an incredible resource for our young people, connecting them with real-world experiences to build confidence, mentor-mentee relationships, and skills, assets that will serve them well into the future.”

In addition to Saturday’s youth jobs and resource fair, the City will continue to hold community-based job fairs at various locations to directly connect youth to job opportunities and resources in various neighborhoods. Additionally, the City is also hosting BCYF Community Center onboarding opportunities which will help youth who have accepted job offers with getting onboarded, connected to resources, and receive support before their summer job starts. Please see below for a list of remaining community job fairs and BCYF Community Center onboarding dates. For more information, please visit boston.gov/futureBOS.

Community Job Fairs

No advance registration required

BCYF Perkins Community Job Fair:

Thursday, May 8, 2025 | 4:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m.

Office of Youth Employment and Opportunity Community Job Fairs:

Wednesday, June 4, 2025 | 12:00 p.m. - 4:30 p.m.

Thursday, June 5, 2025 | 12:00 p.m. - 4:30 p.m .

BCYF Community Center Onboarding Opportunities

No advance registration required

BCYF Mildred Ave

Wednesday, May 14, 2025 | 5:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m.

5 Mildred Ave, Mattapan

BCYF Curtis Hall

Wednesday, June 11, 2025 | 5:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m.

20 South St, Jamaica Plain

BCYF Martin Pino

Saturday, June 14, 2025 | 10:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m.

86 Boardman St, East Boston

“Having the opportunity to gain real experience and explore a possible career in law enforcement was a game changer for me,” said Jakhi Jenkins, a current 12th grader at English High School. “The experience made me even more excited about this upcoming summer and the opportunities ahead.”

“I think it’s awesome that students have the chance to get paid and gain real world experience at companies across Boston and I’d encourage everyone to take advantage of it,” said Aliyah Philippe, a current 12th grader at English High School. “Last summer I worked at Teens in Print and the summer before at the Roxbury District Courthouse. It was a cool experience for me to make connections and see what it takes to start a career as a lawyer. "

The summer youth employment program starts on June 23 and ends August 29, 2025. Job applications will be accepted on a rolling basis, but youth are encouraged to apply early. There is a step-by-step guide available online to help youth navigate the application process. Youth can also visit the office in person, Monday-Friday, 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. at 1483 Tremont Street in Roxbury, or call 617-635-4202 for additional assistance. For more information, visit boston.gov/futureBOS.