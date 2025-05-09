COPEL - Copel's recurring EBITDA amounted to R$1,503.2 million in 1Q25, 13.0% higher than in 1Q24

CURITIBA, PARANA, BRAZIL, May 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Copel's recurring EBITDA amounted to R$1,503.2 million in 1Q25, 13.0% higher than in 1Q24, demonstrating the ongoing advances in management efficiency and the consolidation of operational excellence practices. GenCo and TradeCo together accounted for 53.5% of this result, while DisCo accounted for 46.1%.The highlights of this quarter were,(i) DisCo’s recurring EBITDA grew 12.4% in relation to 1Q24, totaling R$692.9 million, mainly due to the 0.9% growth in the billed wire market and the average readjustment of 2.7% in June/2024 in the Tariffs for the Use of the Distribution System - TUSD; partially offset by the higher volume coming from the micro and mini distributed generation compensation system (MMGD);(ii) GenCo's EBITDA increased by 13.9%, driven by a higher volume of energy sold (5,971 GWh compared to 5,778 GWh in 1Q24) and the higher average energy price of the portfolio (R$173.16/MWh compared to R$171.55/MWh in 1Q24); and the reduction in the generation deviation of R$15.3 million (-30.5%), as a result of the higher volume of wind, partially offset by the increase in curtailment in 1Q25 (6.8% compared to 1.9% in 1Q24) and the unavailability of some machines; and(iii) the 22.3% decrease (-R$65.6 million) in personnel and administration costs, influenced by the reduction of 1,382 employees between 1Q24 and 1Q25, mostly explained by the Voluntary Dismissal Program (PDV), concluded in 2024.The complete release is available at the Company’s website: ir.copel.com Conference Call: May 9th, 2025 – FridayEnglish: 09:00 a.m. – EDTBroadcast through InternetLive webcast at ir.copel.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.