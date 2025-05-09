Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,236 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 402,532 in the last 365 days.

Restoration Health 365 Opens in Jericho, NY, Bringing Personalized Health Optimization and Advanced Testing

Dr. Lawrence Kessler, Co-Founder Restoration Health 365

Dr. Scott Flashner, Co-Founder Restoration Health 365

Drs. Lawrence Kessler & Scott Flashner proudly announces the grand opening of Restoration Health 365, a new physician-led wellness clinic in Jericho, NY

At Restoration Health 365, our mission is to empower patients with real data, targeted therapies, and a personalized approach that puts them back in control of their health journey.”
— Dr. Scott Flashner, Co-Founder Restoration Health 365
JERICHO, NY, UNITED STATES, May 9, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dr. Lawrence Kessler & Dr. Scott Flashner proudly announces the grand opening of Restoration Health 365, a new physician-led wellness clinic in Jericho, New York, offering comprehensive health optimization services designed to help individuals live longer, stronger, and better. As part of the clinic’s commitment to advanced diagnostics and data-driven care, Restoration Health 365 has partnered with DEXASCAN.COM, the nation’s leading platform for DEXA body composition and metabolic testing.

“At Restoration Health 365, we’re redefining what healthcare can look like when prevention, personalization, and performance come first,” said Dr. Kessler. “Our partnership with DEXASCAN.COM allows us to bring clinically precise diagnostics like DEXA scans, RMR, and VO2 testing to our clients—helping us take the guesswork out of wellness.”

Evidence-Based Services for Total Health
Restoration Health 365 is designed for individuals who want to take control of their health before disease develops.


Services offered include:

Personalized Weight Loss Programs – Guided by metabolic testing and personalized meal planning

Hormone Balance and BHRT – Supporting vitality and longevity through safe, science-backed hormone optimization

Targeted Exercise and Movement Plans – Created from VO2 max and biomechanical assessments

IV Therapy and Cellular Replenishment – For nutrient support, immune resilience, and anti-aging benefits

Resting Metabolic Rate (RMR) & DEXA Scans – In partnership with DEXASCAN.COM for accurate fat, lean mass, and metabolic rate testing

These services work in synergy to help clients feel better, move better, and age well—backed by real health data and physician oversight.

The Power of Precision Testing with DEXASCAN.COM

Clients at Restoration Health 365 can access:

DEXA Body Composition Analysis – The gold standard for measuring fat, muscle, and bone density

Resting Metabolic Rate (RMR) – To understand caloric needs and tailor nutrition

VO2 Max Testing – To track cardiovascular fitness and longevity markers

With these insights, Drs. Kessler & Flashner and their team develop tailored roadmaps for long-term wellness, weight management, and performance enhancement.

About Restoration Health 365
Located in the heart of Long Island, Restoration Health 365 is more than a wellness clinic—it’s a destination for people who are ready to take ownership of their health. Led by Dr. Kessler, the practice integrates modern medicine with functional diagnostics, hormone health, metabolic assessments, and lifestyle design. To learn more visit: RestorationHealth365.com

Location:
Restoration Health 365
500 N Broadway
Jericho, NY 11753
Phone: 516-704-0131
Website: www.restorationhealth365.com

For media inquiries, interviews, or press opportunities:
Please Contact Drs. Kessler or Flashner @ Restorationhealth365@gmail.com or via phone: 516-704-0131

Kristin Orlando
DEXA Plus
korlando@dexaplus.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Restoration Health 365 Opens in Jericho, NY, Bringing Personalized Health Optimization and Advanced Testing

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Sports, Fitness & Recreation


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more