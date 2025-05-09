Governor Newsom announces appointments 5.8.25

SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom today announced the following appointments:

Gena Castro Rodriguez, of Daly City, has been appointed to the Board of State and Community Corrections. Castro Rodriguez has been Owner of Castro Rodriguez Consulting since 2025 and an Assistant Professor at the University of San Francisco since 2012. She was the Executive Director of the National Alliance for Trauma Recovery Centers at the University of California, San Francisco from 2023 to 2025. Castro Rodriguez was the Director of Survivor Policy at the Prosecutors Alliance from 2021 to 2023. She was the Chief of Victims Services and Parallel Justice Programs at the San Francisco District Attorney’s Office from 2014 to 2021. Castro Rodriguez is a Co-Leader of the University of San Francisco Center for Counseling and Community Wellness, and a member of the National Organization of Victim Assistance. She earned a Doctor of Philosophy degree in Clinical Psychology from the California Institute for Integral Studies, a Master of Arts degree in Counseling Psychology from the University of San Francisco, and a Bachelor of Arts degree in Psychology from California State University, Sacramento. This position requires Senate confirmation, and there is no compensation. Castro Rodriguez is a Democrat.

Joshua Yang, of Huntington Beach, has been appointed to the Tobacco Education and Research Oversight Committee. Yang has been a Professor at California State University, Fullerton since 2009. He was a Postdoctoral Fellow at the Center for Tobacco Control Research and Education at University of California, San Francisco from 2007 to 2009. Yang was a Senior Researcher at the Center for Health Policy Research at University of California, Los Angeles from 2005 to 2007. He earned a Doctor of Philosophy degree in Public Health, a Master of Public Health degree in Community Health Sciences, and a Bachelor of Science degree in Physiological Sciences from University of California, Los Angeles. This position does not require Senate confirmation, and there is no compensation. Yang is registered without party preference.

Katie Nair, of Roseville, has been appointed to the Board of Registered Nursing. Nair has been Senior Director of Nursing Operations at Sutter Health since 2024, Director of Inpatient Nursing at Sutter Health since 2022 and Director of Performance Improvement and Spiritual Care Services at Sutter Health since 2020, where she was Interim Director and Clinical Manager for Cardiovascular Services from 2017 to 2019. She was the Director of Nursing for Cardiovascular and Respiratory Services at Green Valley Hospital from 2015 to 2017. Nair held several positions at Tucson Medical Center from 2008 to 2015, including Manager of the Intensive Care Unit, Intensive Care Nurse, and Adult Medical Telemetry Registered Nurse. She earned a Master of Business Administration degree in Health Care Management from the University of Phoenix, and a Master of Science degree in Nursing, and a Bachelor of Science degree in Nursing from Grand Canyon University. Nair is a Co-Lead of the Accredited Chaplain Professional Education Consultation Committee and is a member of the Sacramento Chapter of the Association of California Nurse Leaders, Institute of Healthcare Improvement, Northern California Chapter of the Association of Vascular Access, and the Wound, Ostomy and Continence Nurses Society. This position does not require Senate confirmation, and the compensation is $100 per diem. Nair is registered without party preference.

Jovita Dominguez, of Castroville, has been reappointed to the Board of Registered Nursing, where she has served since 2021. Dominguez has been a Staff Nurse III at Salinas Valley Memorial Hospital since 1987 and a Clinical Instructor at Hartnell College since 1999. Dominguez earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Nursing from California State University, San Jose. She is a member of the American Society of PeriAnesthesia Nurses and the California Nurses Association. This position does not require Senate confirmation, and the compensation is $100 per diem. Dominguez is a Democrat.

John Russell, of El Dorado Hills, has been appointed to the Board of Vocational Nursing and Psychiatric Technicians. Russell has been Executive of Operations at Sutter Health since 2025, where he has held multiple positions since 2007, including Director of Area Operations, Regional Administrator, Regional Director, Director and Manager. He was a Licensed Vocational Nurse and Floor Nurse at O’Connor Hospital from 2004 to 2007. Russell earned a Doctor of Health Administration degree from Virginia University of Lynchburg, and a Master of Business Administration degree and a Bachelor of Science degree in Health Administration from the University of Phoenix. This position does not require Senate confirmation, and the compensation is $100 per diem. Russell is a Democrat.

John Bolton, of Huntington Beach, has been appointed to the Private Security Disciplinary Review Committee South. Bolton has been the Principal at Bolton Security Group since 2022. He was the Assistant Supervisory Air Marshal in Charge for the Federal Air Marshall Service from 2002 to 2017. Bolton was an Officer/Technician for the United States Secret Service from 1990 to 2002. He earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in Political Science from Emory and Henry University. This position does not require Senate confirmation, and the compensation is $100 per diem. Bolton is registered without party preference.

Jeffrey Dodd, of Napa, has been appointed to the 25th District Agricultural Association Napa Town & Country Fair Board. Dodd has been a Partner at Coblentz, Patch, Duffy & Bass LLP since 2021. He earned a Juris Doctor degree from the University of Pacific McGeorge School of Law, and a Bachelor of Arts degree in Political Science and History from the University of California, Santa Barbara. Dodd is a member of the Napa Valley College Board of Trustees, Community Health Initiative, and the Napa County Bar Association. This position does not require Senate confirmation, and there is no compensation. Dodd is a Democrat.