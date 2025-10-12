Submit Release
Governor Newsom statement on the passing of Diane Keaton

SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom issued the following statement today on the passing of actress Diane Keaton:

“Diane Keaton was a true Californian. She was a self-described oddball, uniquely stylish, deeply creative, funny, and an acting legend who could steal the screen in comic and dramatic roles alike. She was in a class all her own, an icon. Jen and I join her many friends in mourning this remarkable woman.”

