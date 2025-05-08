Former Dickson County Detective Charged with Reckless Endangerment

DICKSON COUNTY – An investigation by special agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has resulted in the arrest of a now former Dickson County detective.

On February 16th, at the request of 23rd Judicial District Attorney General Ray Crouch, TBI agents began investigating a complaint regarding a man that allowed his 13-year-old child to drive. During the course of the investigation, agents determined that Douglas Kimbro (DOB 6/16/1983) allowed his 13-year-old child to drive in Dickson and Humphreys Counties. Kimbro’s 9-year-old child was also a passenger in the vehicle. At the time, Kimbro, who was employed by the Dickson County Sheriff’s Office, was off-duty.

On May 8th, Kimbro was arrested and charged with two counts of Reckless Endangerment. He was booked into the Dickson County Jail on a $1,000 bond.

The charges and allegations referenced in this release are merely accusations of criminal conduct and not evidence. The defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt and convicted through due process of law.

###