Former Dickson County Detective Charged with Reckless Endangerment
DICKSON COUNTY – An investigation by special agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has resulted in the arrest of a now former Dickson County detective.
On February 16th, at the request of 23rd Judicial District Attorney General Ray Crouch, TBI agents began investigating a complaint regarding a man that allowed his 13-year-old child to drive. During the course of the investigation, agents determined that Douglas Kimbro (DOB 6/16/1983) allowed his 13-year-old child to drive in Dickson and Humphreys Counties. Kimbro’s 9-year-old child was also a passenger in the vehicle. At the time, Kimbro, who was employed by the Dickson County Sheriff’s Office, was off-duty.
On May 8th, Kimbro was arrested and charged with two counts of Reckless Endangerment. He was booked into the Dickson County Jail on a $1,000 bond.
The charges and allegations referenced in this release are merely accusations of criminal conduct and not evidence. The defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt and convicted through due process of law.
###
Related
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.