CIU Athletics Program Gains Momentum: New Recruits and Exciting Developments

Student-athletes with Coach Gamal after a basketball tryout. Student-athletes ready to start the soccer tryout.

CIU Athletics Program thrives with new student-athletes, expert coaches, and a growing community

CA, UNITED STATES, May 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- California Intercontinental University (CIU) is excited to share significant updates about its rapidly growing Athletics Program, which continues to open new opportunities in Southern California for student-athletes across three major sports: Basketball, Baseball, and Soccer. Since its launch, the program has gained remarkable momentum, attracting talented athletes and creating a vibrant community of scholar-athletes committed to excellence on and off the field.A Milestone Achievement: The First Official Student-AthleteCIU proudly announces that Andrew Barragan has become the first student-athlete officially enrolled in the university’s Athletics Program. As a dedicated soccer player, Andrew is set to join CIU’s men’s soccer team and begin his academic and athletic journey in August. His commitment marks a historic milestone for the program and serves as an inspiration for future Falcons.Growing Interest and Student EngagementCIU’s Athletics Program has already gained significant interest, with approximately 50 student-athletes currently in the application process. These aspiring athletes are eager to represent CIU in competitive play while pursuing their educational goals. This response reflects the university’s commitment to supporting well-rounded students who excel in academics and athletics.World-Class Coaches Leading the WayThe success of the Athletics Program is driven by a team of experienced coaches who are dedicated to developing athletes both as players and individuals:-Gamal Smalley, Athletics Director and Men’s Basketball Coach, is a championship-winning leader known for transforming teams and mentoring players who have reached the highest levels, including the NBA.-Phil Brassington, Head Men’s Baseball Coach, brings a wealth of international experience, having played professionally and represented Australia in global tournaments.-Ivan Todorovic, Head Men’s Soccer Coach, is a visionary leader with a proven track record of building successful programs and guiding teams to championships.Exciting Developments on the HorizonCIU is thrilled to announce that the design process for team uniforms is well underway, ensuring that the student-athletes will compete in style. Additionally, the beloved mascot, Cali the Falcon, is set to come to life as the mascot suit is currently in the making, promising to bring energy and spirit to every game.Ongoing Recruitment Through TryoutsThe university has successfully hosted multiple tryouts across Southern California, including Clava Sports Facility, Momentous Sports Center in Irvine, Jack R Hammett Sports Park in Costa Mesa, and TeWinkle Sports Park. These tryouts have allowed aspiring athletes to showcase their skills and earn a spot on CIU’s teams. The next opportunity for student-athletes to join the program is just around the corner, with baseball tryouts scheduled for May 12 at Orange County Great Park Baseball Field #10, Skyhawk, Irvine.Looking ahead, CIU’s Athletics Program continues to grow, offering students the chance to compete at a high level while pursuing their academic goals. As the program develops, CIU remains dedicated to providing a supportive environment that promotes leadership, discipline, and excellence.For more information about CIU’s Athletics Program, upcoming tryouts, or how to apply, please visit www.caluniversity.edu/athletics

