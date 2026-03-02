California Intercontinental University Highlights DBA Graduate Dr. Tessema’s Global Impact in Long-Term Care Research

CA, UNITED STATES, March 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- California Intercontinental University (CIU) proudly recognizes the achievements of Dr. Yinebeb Tizazu Tessema, a recent graduate of its Doctor of Business Administration (DBA) program, whose research on long-term care systems for the elderly is contributing to critical conversations on policy reform, healthcare management, and sustainable business solutions.Dr. Tessema earned his Doctor of Business Administration (DBA) from CIU after a distinguished academic and professional journey spanning Africa and the United States. His work reflects the mission of CIU’s accredited online DBA program: to equip experienced professionals with rigorous, evidence-based knowledge that advances both organizational performance and social impact.A Career Rooted in Scholarship and ServiceBefore enrolling in CIU’s DBA degree, Dr. Tessema built an extensive career in higher education and research. He earned a Bachelor of Arts from Bahir Dar University and a Master of Arts from Addis Ababa University. He later pursued specialized training in Business Research and Statistical Methods Analysis in Ahmedabad, India.Throughout his career in Ethiopia, he served as a secondary school teacher and later as an instructor at multiple colleges and universities. He also held leadership roles in research coordination and academic publishing, including serving as Managing Editor for two peer-reviewed journals: the Journal of African Development Studies and the Ethiopian Journal of Public Management and Development.His scholarly contributions include published academic articles and the organization of national research conferences and symposia. These experiences laid a strong foundation for doctoral-level inquiry and reinforced his commitment to research-driven leadership.Today, based in Seattle, Washington, Dr. Tessema combines entrepreneurship with academia. He manages his own small business while serving as an associate faculty member at Edmonds College. For him, pursuing a DBA degree was a strategic decision aligned with both business growth and academic advancement.“My business needed stronger theoretical grounding and practical frameworks,” he explained during a recent CIU interview. “At the same time, I wanted to expand my contribution to teaching, research, and leadership in higher education.”Research Addressing a Global ChallengeDr. Tessema’s doctoral research project, titled Long-Term Care for the Elderly in Bole Sub City, Addis Ababa: A Comprehensive Study of Policy Frameworks, Operational Challenges, and Growth Opportunities, examines the urgent need for structured long-term care (LTC) systems in Sub-Saharan Africa, with a focus on Ethiopia.His study was motivated by several converging trends: aging populations, shifting family structures due to urbanization, limited healthcare funding, and the absence of culturally grounded, government-supported long-term care models.The research identified significant policy and operational gaps, including inadequate infrastructure, shortages of trained professionals, and limited technological integration in elder care services. At the same time, it highlighted strategic growth opportunities through community-based care models, public-private partnerships, and the implementation of telemedicine and electronic health records.Driven by a commitment to social equity and dignity for aging populations, Dr. Tessema sought to provide a foundation for informed policy reform and sustainable system improvement.“Elderly individuals have contributed to their nations for decades,” he noted. “They deserve structured support and quality care when they reach advanced age. My goal is to help create solutions that are both socially responsible and operationally viable.”By integrating business strategy, healthcare management, and data-driven analysis, Dr. Tessema developed actionable insights applicable to policymakers, healthcare administrators, and entrepreneurs.The Value of an Accredited Online DBA ProgramDr. Tessema selected California Intercontinental University after conducting a detailed evaluation of doctoral programs, with particular attention to research orientation, faculty expertise, and academic rigor.He emphasized three factors that influenced his decision: flexibility, research intensity, and evidence-based learning. As a working professional managing both a business and teaching responsibilities, the structure of CIU’s accredited online DBA program allowed him to advance his education without interrupting his professional commitments.“The university is research-driven and focused on evidence-based learning,” he said. “That is very important for an academic like me who wants to publish, lead, and contribute to reputable scholarship.”Expanding Impact in Business and AcademiaLooking ahead, Dr. Tessema plans to expand his business operations while continuing to teach, publish, and engage in research. He views the DBA degree as both a leadership credential and a platform for influence.“Business administration is a wide discipline,” he said. “It opens opportunities in finance, human resources, e-commerce, and strategy. The knowledge I gained allows me to implement new ideas and technologies in my business and in the classroom.”His journey reflects the broader student outcomes CIU seeks to cultivate: entrepreneurial growth, academic leadership, and community impact. Graduates of the Doctor of Business Administration (DBA) program are prepared not only to lead organizations but also to shape industries and public policy through research-informed decision-making.CIU remains committed to supporting professionals who are ready to elevate their expertise and apply it meaningfully. Through its accredited online DBA program, the university continues to serve a global community of scholars and practitioners seeking to advance their careers with a DBA while addressing real-world challenges.For more information about the Doctor of Business Administration (DBA) program at California Intercontinental University, visit www.caluniversity.edu

