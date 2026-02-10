California Intercontinental University Celebrates 30-Year Milestone

“30 Years Building Opportunity. Multiplying Possibility.”

CA, UNITED STATES, February 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- California Intercontinental University (CIU) celebrates its 30th anniversary in 2026, marking three decades of student-centered education designed to expand access, elevate careers, and multiply possibilities across industries and communities worldwide. Founded with a clear mission to empower entrepreneurs and working professionals, CIU enters this milestone year grounded in academic rigor, strengthened by growth, and focused firmly on the future, always with students at the center.Over the past 30 years, CIU has supported the academic and professional journeys of more than 1,200 graduates. Each graduate represents more than a credential earned; they reflect lives changed, careers advanced, families supported, and communities strengthened. From early-stage entrepreneurs to senior leaders pursuing doctoral education, CIU’s impact has grown steadily, accelerating in recent years as demand for flexible, accredited online education has increased globally.The 30th anniversary theme: “30 Years Building Opportunity. Multiplying Possibility”, captures the institution’s enduring philosophy. CIU builds opportunity through access, structure, and flexibility. Students transform that foundation into expanding possibilities, creating outcomes that extend beyond individual careers to broader economic and social impact. This progression reflects CIU’s quietly bold approach: measured, credible, and focused on results rather than rhetoric.A History Defined by Access and Academic IntegrityCalifornia Intercontinental University was founded in 1996 with a mission rooted in practical relevance and professional advancement. By 2005, CIU earned state approval to grant undergraduate and graduate degrees, marking a critical step in its academic evolution. In 2009, the university achieved institutional accreditation from the Distance Education Accrediting Commission (DEAC), recognized by the U.S. Department of Education and the Council for Higher Education Accreditation (CHEA).In October 2023, the university relocated its headquarters to Sioux Falls, South Dakota, receiving state certification to continue providing postsecondary education. In 2024, CIU earned programmatic accreditation from the Accreditation Council for Business Schools and Programs (ACBSP) and became an institutional participant of the National Council for State Authorization Reciprocity Agreements (NC-SARA), expanding its ability to serve students across state lines with confidence and compliance.Students at the Center of 30 Years of ProgressFor three decades, CIU’s mission has remained consistent: to offer relevant, in-demand, accredited online programs that enhance each student’s professional career. That mission is not abstract. It is measured in student outcomes, persistence, and long-term advancement.CIU’s graduates include business owners who scaled their enterprises, professionals who earned promotions into leadership roles, and lifelong learners who returned to education to redefine their professional trajectories. More than 1,200 graduates have completed CIU programs to date, with significant growth occurring in the last several years as the university expanded its academic portfolio and institutional support.The university’s Doctorate of Business Administration (DBA) program exemplifies this impact. Designed for experienced professionals seeking to lead at the highest levels, CIU’s DBA prepares students to apply advanced research, strategic thinking, and ethical leadership in real-world business environments. As an accredited online DBA program, it offers the flexibility working professionals require without compromising academic rigor.2025: A Defining Year of MomentumAs CIU marks its 30th year in 2026, 2025 stood out as a defining period of progress, growth, and community engagement. Over the past year, the university reached several significant milestones across academics, student life, and institutional development.CIU launched its Athletics Program, introducing baseball, basketball, and soccer, and celebrated its first two athletic trophies in soccer and basketball. The university implemented a hybrid learning model, expanding flexibility while preserving academic continuity. CIU also introduced Cali the Falcon, its official mascot, strengthening school identity and community pride.Academically, CIU expanded its portfolio with the introduction of the Master of Science in Accounting, aligning curriculum with workforce demand and professional advancement. The year also marked a successful Commencement Ceremony, celebrating the graduation of more than 200 students across academic programs.Institutional growth accompanied student success. CIU added more than 50 new staff members to strengthen student services, academic support, and operational capacity.Looking Ahead: The Next ChapterAs CIU moves beyond its 30th anniversary, the university’s focus remains forward-looking. New academic initiatives and programs, expanded partnerships, and continued investment in student support are already underway. Growth will continue across programs, technology, and community engagement, guided by a clear conviction: progress must always serve students first.The future of CIU is not defined solely by expansion, but by impact. By building opportunity and multiplying possibilities, the university will continue to support professionals who seek education that respects their experience, values their ambition, and equips them to lead.After 30 years, California Intercontinental University remains steadfast in its mission, confident in its foundation, responsive to change, and committed to the students who turn opportunity into lasting achievement.For more information about California Intercontinental University and its accredited online programs, visit www.caluniversity.edu

