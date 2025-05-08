Prime Minister and Minister for Finance Lawrence Wong's Congratulatory Telephone Call with Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh, 8 May 2025

Prime Minister and Minister for Finance Lawrence Wong received a congratulatory phone call from Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh on 8 May 2025, on the outcome of the Singapore General Election.

Prime Minister Wong and Prime Minister Chinh reaffirmed the excellent ties between Singapore and Vietnam, underscored by the elevation of bilateral relations to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership (CSP) in March 2025. The Leaders discussed strengthening bilateral cooperation in areas such as the digital economy, renewable energy, carbon credits, and people-to-people ties. They also looked forward to the conclusion of the Plan of Action on the implementation of the CSP.

