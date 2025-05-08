U.S. Chamber Applauds Sen. Cruz for ‘Light Touch’ Approach to AI Regulation

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Jordan Crenshaw, Senior Vice President of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce Technology Engagement Center, issued the following statement in response to Senator Ted Cruz's remarks on AI regulation during today's Senate Committee on Commerce, Science, and Transportation hearing, “Winning the AI Race: Strengthening U.S. Capabilities in Computing and Innovation.”

"Senator Cruz is right. To secure America’s leadership in the global AI race, we must embrace freedom and innovation, not heavy-handed regulation. Just as the internet spurred tremendous growth in e-commerce and global competitiveness, AI has the potential to benefit American consumers, workers, and families in similar ways. We welcome the opportunity to work with Senator Cruz to establish the United States as a global AI leader through a national policy, rather than a patchwork of state regulations. We look forward to working with him on his forthcoming legislation to encourage AI development, adoption and growth, while empowering small businesses and workers.”