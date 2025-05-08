ADOT's Weekend Freeway Travel Advisory (May 9-12) - Phoenix Area

PHOENIX – Improvement projects will require some closures or lane restrictions along parts of Phoenix-area freeways this weekend, May 9-12, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation. Drivers should allow extra travel time and plan on using detour routes as needed while the following weekend restrictions are in place:

Eastbound Interstate 10 closed between State Route 143 (Hohokam Expressway) and US 60 (Superstition Freeway) from 10 p.m. Friday to 10 p.m. Saturday (May 10) for electrical work as part of the Broadway Curve Improvement Project. Southbound I-17 ramp to eastbound I-10 at the “Split” interchange near Sky Harbor Airport closed. Eastbound I-10 on-ramps at 24th, 32nd and 40th streets and the eastbound I-10 off-ramp at Broadway Road closed (starting at 8 p.m. Friday). Southbound SR 143 HOV ramp to eastbound I-10 closed. Westbound US 60 HOV ramp to westbound I-10 also closed. I-10 Detours : Eastbound I-10 traffic can detour to northbound SR 143 and use eastbound Loop 202 (Red Mountain Freeway) to southbound Loop 101 (Price Freeway) and either westbound US 60 or westbound Loop 202 (Santan Freeway) to reach I-10. Drivers in the West Valley also can consider using southbound/eastbound Loop 202 (South Mountain Freeway) to reach I-10 in the Chandler area. Note : Northbound 48th Street closed between Broadway Road and I-10 from 8 p.m. Friday to 10 p.m. Saturday (May 10).

Eastbound Loop 101 (Agua Fria Freeway) ramps to north- and southbound I-17 closed from 10 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Saturday (May 10) for sign structure removal as part of widening project. Detours : Consider using northbound 35th Avenue to eastbound Deer Valley Road or southbound 35th Avenue to eastbound Union Hills Drive to reach I-17.

Southbound Loop 101 (Pima Freeway) frontage road closed overnight between Frank Lloyd Wright Boulevard and Raintree Drive from 10 p.m. Friday to 8 a.m. Saturday (May 10) for sign work as part of widening project. Southbound Loop 101 off-ramp at Raintree Drive closed. Detours will be in place. Consider exiting at Cactus Road.

Westbound Loop 202 (Santan Freeway) narrowed to one lane in areas between Gilbert and Cooper roads from 6 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday (May 10) for widening project. Allow extra travel time. Note : Westbound Loop 202 on-ramp at McQueen Road closed for two months from 11:30 p.m. Sunday night, May 11, to mid July for reconstruction. Detours : Consider using the westbound Loop 202 on-ramps at Cooper Road or Arizona Avenue.

Schedules are subject to change due to inclement weather or other factors. ADOT plans and constructs new freeways, additional lanes and other improvements in the Phoenix area as part of the Regional Transportation Plan for the Maricopa County region.

Most projects are currently funded in part by Proposition 400, a dedicated sales tax approved by Maricopa County voters in 2004. Voters last November approved Proposition 479, extending the existing half-cent tax to fund future transportation projects in the Phoenix region.

Real-time highway conditions are available on ADOT’s Arizona Traveler Information site at az511.gov, the az511 app (download for Apple or Android devices) or by calling 511.