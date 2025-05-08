State Supreme Court Reinforces Rules that Cities Must Maintain Safe Roads

The California State Supreme Court ruled in favor of an Oakland cyclist injured on the city’s streets and clarified again that, yes, cities are responsible to maintain safe streets and can’t hide behind third-party waivers when unsafe conditions cause crashes.

