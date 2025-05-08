Xoted Biotechnology Labs establishing operations in Spartanburg County

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Xoted Biotechnology Labs (Xoted), a cutting-edge research and development center, announces plans to establish operations in Spartanburg County. The $4.2 million investment marks a significant advancement in sustainable biotechnology and scientific innovation, creating 34 new job opportunities at launch.

Xoted – a subsidiary of DRC Ventures, a global leader in biotech, nutraceutical, and environmental innovation, and TRB Holdings – is dedicated to clean, innovative solutions that enhance lives and empower industries. The company’s new facility, located in the Spark Center at 1875 East Main St. in Duncan, will focus on plant-based detoxification, seed research, and next-generation applications in textiles and cleanroom technology. In addition to product development, the new operation will serve as a hub for STEM education and scientific research.

Operations are already online. Individuals interested in joining the Xoted team should visit the company’s website.

“South Carolina shares our value of integrity, innovation and clean living. It’s the ideal place to build a future-focused, clean manufacturing facility that puts science, sustainability and people first.” -DRC Ventures Founder and Chief Science Officer Dr. Christina Rahm

“South Carolina continues to attract innovative businesses, and we’re proud to welcome Xoted Biotechnology Labs to Spartanburg County. With a $4.2 million investment and 34 new jobs, this announcement reflects the strength of our workforce and the confidence companies have in our state. We look forward to a strong, lasting partnership with Xoted.” -Gov. Henry McMaster

“Innovative life sciences companies continue to recognize South Carolina as an ideal destination for locating research and development operations. We proudly welcome Xoted Biotechnology Labs to Spartanburg County and are excited to see all it will achieve in our state in the years ahead.” -Secretary of Commerce Harry M. Lightsey III

“The research and development hub and the sheer volume of proprietary manufacturing processes Xoted is bringing to Spartanburg County are a win for the entire state of South Carolina. In the last 30 years, our economy has grown more and more thanks to highly skilled STEM jobs. Biotechnology has been called the next frontier, and we are glad to partner with a company that is at the forefront of this space.” -Spartanburg County Council Vice Chairman and Economic Development Committee Chairman David Britt

