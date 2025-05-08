New Mobile WIN Job Center to Provide Services throughout Mississippi

For Immediate Release

Date: May 8, 2025

Jackson, MS –

The Mississippi Department of Employment Security (MDES) is proud to introduce its new Mobile WIN Job Center, which will deliver a wide range of employment services to job seekers and businesses throughout the state. The mobile unit will also provide assistance for those eligible for Unemployment Insurance benefits, ensuring critical resources are available wherever they are needed.

For over 20 years, MDES has operated mobile service units, which have proven invaluable during times of disaster when power, phone, and internet access are unavailable. These mobile service units have also been used to support job seekers and employers at the Governor’s Job Fairs and other agency-related events.

This month, MDES will deploy a state-of-the-art mobile WIN Job Center, designed to maintaina high level of service in areas where brick-and-mortar WIN Job Centers are not available. The Mobile WIN Job Center will offer on-location staff to assist visitors, seven workstations, and a 32” flat screen video screen for employment-related training of small groups.

Compared to its 20-year-old predecessor, the new mobile unit features upgraded technology, contemporary safety and accessibility enhancements, and a more streamlined design, making it easier to operate and deploy.

“Today is a great day for Mississippi. We’re taking another big step toward empowering our workforce, supporting businesses, and strengthening the state’s economy,” said the Governor of the state of Mississippi, Tate Reeves. “The launch of the new Mobile WIN Job Center reinforces the values we hold dear as Mississippians: hard work, self-reliance, and innovation.”

“This mobile unit is more than just a vehicle—it’s a mission on wheels. It represents our steadfast commitment to delivering real solutions for real people and ensuring that no Mississippian is left behind—no matter their zip code or how rural their community may be,” said Dr. Bill Ashley, MDES Executive Director.

MDES remains committed to helping Mississippians get jobs and supporting businesses in building a stronger workforce in the state. For more information about the services offered by MDES, visit our website at [www.mdes.ms.gov]www.mdes.ms.gov.

Attachment

Image of Governor With MDES Leadership (Download)

Cutline

Ribbon Cutting for the New Mobile WIN Job Center to Enhance Employment Services Across Mississippi with Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves and Executive Leadership from the Mississippi Department of Employment Security (MDES). Pictured (L to R): John Garrett, Deputy Executive Director & General Counsel; Laura Ring, Chief Operations Officer; Guy Martin, Chief of Staff; Governor Tate Reeves; Dr. Bill Ashley, Executive Director of MDES; Jason Pope, Deputy Executive Director of Workforce; Timothy Rush, Deputy Executive Director of Reemployment Assistance.

Attachment

Image of the Mobile WIN Job Center (Download)

Cutline

The new Mobile WIN Job Center, equipped with advanced technology and resources, will provide essential employment services across Mississippi, ensuring accessibility to all job seekers and businesses.

Press Booklet from this Ribbon Cutting (Download)