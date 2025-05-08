Playa del Carmen Launches Filmmaking Hub with Playa Film Collective’s Competition Debut‬ ‭

Visions and Vows

PLAYA DEL CARMEN, QUINTANA ROO, MEXICO, May 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- A new wave of creativity is sweeping the Riviera Maya as local‬ talent and expats unite to form the‬‭ Playa Film Collective ‬‭ , a grassroots filmmaking collaboration‬ born out of Playa del Carmen’s vibrant artistic community.‬ Formed this spring by members of a local YouTube meetup, the collective set its sights on the‬ prestigious‬‭ 2025‬‭ 48-Hour Film Project‬‭ —a global filmmaking challenge where teams receive a‬ genre, character, prop, and line, and must write, shoot, and edit a short film in just 48 hours.‬A Passion-Driven Production Team‬‭What started as a conversation between seasoned filmmakers‬‭ Brian Ford (Director)‬‭ and‬ Kellie Koppel (Producer)‬‭ quickly snowballed into a 27-person crew. The team blended veteran‬ filmmakers from international markets with first-timers eager to learn, creating a powerful synergy‬ rooted in curiosity and collaboration.‬Key Playa-based production companies‬‭ Alebrijes Films‬‭ and‬‭ Grand Solis Media‬‭ joined forces,‬ supplying professional-grade equipment and technical expertise. Local businesses like‬‭ Coralsol‬ (locations) and restaurants‬‭ Buzos‬‭,‬‭ Que Huevos‬‭,‬‭ El Calambrillo‬‭, and‬‭ Send Ramen‬‭ (on-set‬ catering) offered vital support, alongside generous private donors.‬“Visions and Vows” Finalist & Red Carpet Premiere‬‭The team’s short film,‬‭ "Visions and Vows‬‭" starring‬‭ Eman Abdou‬‭ and‬‭ Kissa Jo‬‭, not only met the intense challenge but was selected as a‬‭ competition finalist‬‭,‬ standing shoulder-to-shoulder with competition veterans from around the world.‬To celebrate this milestone, the Playa Film Collective invites local press and the community to a‬‭ Red Carpet Premiere‬‭ on Sunday, May 11, 2025‬‭ on the rooftop of The Cache Boutique Hotel‬.Red Carpet: 6:30 PM‬‭Panel Discussion: 7:00 PM‬Screenings & Behind-the-Scenes Documentary: 8:00 PM‬‭Live Music from Cast & Crew throughout the night‬‭Tickets are free but limited.‬‭ Reserve your spot‬‭ HERE ‬‭ .‬Donations (monetary, food items, gently used clothing/household items) will be accepted in‬ support of‬‭ Breath of Life Ministries ‬‭ , aiding underserved families in crisis.‬Building Creative Community & Giving Back‬‭The Playa Film Collective represents more than just filmmaking—it’s a living testament to what’s‬ possible when cultures collaborate to inspire, create, and give back. By forming a creative hub in‬ Playa del Carmen, this initiative also supports grassroots community upliftment.‬Press Contact:‬‭ PlayaFilmCollective@gmail.com‬Follow the journey‬‭ on YouTube‬‭, Facebook‬‭, Instagram‬‭, and X‬.

