Charleston Competition Introduces 2025 Spring Finalists

2025 Spring Music Competition

An International Stage for Emerging Excellence

CHARLESTON, SC, UNITED STATES, May 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Charleston International Music Competition is delighted to unveil the finalists of the 2025 Spring Music Competition, a vibrant international event that embraces musical diversity, creativity, and the spirit of renewal.This season’s finalists showcase extraordinary talent across all genres and instruments, from solo performers to dynamic ensembles. Their submissions reflect not only technical mastery but also a deep commitment to artistic expression, bringing fresh energy to the global stage.Whether performing time-honored classics or innovative contemporary pieces, each finalist has captured the essence of spring: growth, possibility, and inspiration.Finalists by Instrument Category:CELLOJoseph Baek, Luis PerezCLARINETYuhe LiuENGLISH HORNChloe ChungFLUTEJohanna Adjokatcher, Jiyu Cheon, Mason Jeong, Anna Kapriyelov, Aileen Kim, Minji Koo, Claire Lee, Rachael Lee, Kalyaa Pradeep, Emerelle Wang, Ryan Wang, Yi WuGUITARJayden MarteOBOERiver GreathousePIANOBowen An, Anika Atikukke, Tiger Hongtai Bao, Amelia Bauernschmitt, Shubhada Bhoyar, Ivan Borisov, Tulgaa Borjigin, Sofia Britt, Atisha Chanbai, Kate Chen, Elizabeth Chiu, Seoyun Cho, Michela Chou, Logan Ciui, Jonah Cohen, Victoria Cordova, Gloria Cousino, Avery Cui, Kexin Cui, Evan Elias, Steven Eskandari, Edouard Ferragu, Michael Galitski, Shriram Sandilya Garimella, Enzo Grootens, Annika Holland, Tiffany Hsu, Brayden Huang, Ethan Huang, Yunfei Huang, Kelly Huey, Maya Hussain, Juhyun Hwang, Yuxuan Jiang, Claire Jung, Diane Jung, Hanna Jung, Diya Karthik, Pavel Kaznacheev, Rameses Khambatti, Jaeyoon Kim, Katie Kim, Olivia Kim, Raghava Kona, Aaron Kong, Nicholas Kramarenko, Vladimir Kravchuk, Clayton Kuang, Jay Kumar, Chi-Tou Lao, Rishi Lekkalapudi, Andrea Li, Zack Li, Daniel Lin, Jerry Lin, YuHsi Lin, YunJen Lin, Yuxuan Ling, Emily Liu, Noelle Liu, Leanna Lo, Miao Ma, Anita Mahbobi, Emily Malcov, Kiara Mitchell, Elgar Moy, Max Ning, Jayne O’Hara, Sophia Ohorodnyk, Kayla Ostrow, Edward Pan, Seohyeon Park, Alexander Pourloukakis, Lazar Prstic, Anika Raman, Ricardo Rocha, Harut Sadikian, Amelie Saldanha, Chihiro Sato, Brayden Schenck, Jane Ser, Youone Song, Karina Starovirets, Nazar Starovirets, Emily Sun, Lisa Sun, Naoki Takasaki, Hannah Thomas, Erelyn-Marie Tillman, Rohan Tipnis, Troy Tosukhowong, Victoria Tsang, Laura Wang, Benjamin Wei, Hannah Wei, Jasper Wu, Joviale Wu, Terence Wu, William Xuan, Eric Yang, Fengqi Yang, Isabelle Yang, Joohyuk Yim, Emma Yu, Fang Yu, Catherine Yuan, Yinan Yuan, Yihua (Esther) Zhang, Dori Zhou, Toby ZhouSAXOPHONEHengyuan ZhangTROMBONERitvik Gaddam, Triton SantillanTRUMPETNatty Fuenmayor Teruel, Ojas ShettigarVIOLAChang-Ping Gu, Josue Ojeda MontanezVIOLINTong Cui, Richelle Díaz Montilla, Michaela Frey, Adrian Hsu, Matthew Keng, Yerang Kim, Yunhoi Koo, Merrill Lee, William MacIntosh, Raphaella Negron, Gurnho Park, Daiwik Reddy, Chloe Rong, Kate Sato, Prithviraj Sen, Jenna Son, Stella Song, Youyou Wu, Michelle ZhuVOCALShaanvi Bhattacharyya, Chavanna Chambers-Robinson, Ciara DeFlorimonte, Beau Durkin, Laila Elazab, Grace Gao, Anya Goel, Sophie Gowen, Elizabeth Koh, Zoilita Lester, Hannah Liu, Helen Liu, Marissa McKenzie, Paris Pineyro, Alexander Pourloukakis, Jeffrey Qu, Kanishq Shekhar, Poojya Tikkisetti, Noah Yamamoto, Melissa Zhao, Ahana VaidyaENSEMBLESWaverly Alexander, Eden Bales, Lila Bales, Eunsu Cho, Christine Choi, Christopher Eng, Andrew Fang, Albert Hacker, Vincent He, Lydia Kang, Bethany Kim, Sylvie Kim, Clayton Kuang, Juna Lee, Lucas Lee, Alice Li, Jayden Lin, Maggie Liu, Hailey Mellott, Jane Ser, Alan Wu, Marcus Wu, Kayla Zeng, Grace Zhang, Eric Zheng, Dori ZhouCONGRATULATIONSBeing named a finalist in the Charleston International Music Competition is no small feat. It reflects not only the talent and determination of each performer, but also their dedication to growth, discipline, and creativity. These musicians have gone above and beyond, refining their artistry and presenting work that speaks powerfully to audiences and judges alike.Watch the PerformancesThe finalists’ performances are now live on the Competition’s YouTube channel. Discover and support these rising stars:🎥 youtube.com/@charlestoncompetitionResults Coming SoonMark your calendars. Winners of the 2025 Spring Music Competition will be officially announced on May 10th on the Competition’s Results page:📣 charlestoncompetition.com/resultsLooking AheadMore opportunities are just around the corner! Applications are now open for the following competitions: 2025 Virtuoso Music Competition – Deadline: May 15For musicians eager to showcase refined technique and interpretive mastery. 2025 Summer Music Competition – Deadline: June 15Celebrate musical creativity in its brightest form—open to all instruments, genres, and age groups. 2025 19th Century Music Competition – Deadline: July 15Highlighting the golden age of Romanticism, this competition invites performers to explore and interpret the rich, expressive works of the 1800s.For more information on jury members, participant stories, award opportunities, and upcoming deadlines, visit the Competition’s official website at charlestoncompetition.com and follow them on Instagram @charlestonmusiccompetition.

